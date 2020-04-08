One of the most important skills of the Reminders app is the ability to notify us at a specific time. We can schedule the notice according to date, according to date and time and also make it a recurring reminder to repeat at certain intervals.

Reminders by date

Reminders by date are those in which we mark the day we want to receive the notice without specifying the time. The notification, by default, will arrive At 9 am of the chosen day. The steps to schedule a reminder with date are very simple:

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list where we want to add the reminder.

Click New reminder at the bottom.

We write the name.

We press the clock-shaped icon at the top of the keyboard.

We choose between Today, Tomorrow, This weekend. We can also choose Personalize to choose the specific date and then press OK.

Alternatively we can write the date in the reminder, for example, “Call Tim Cook on Friday.” When doing so, the suggested date will appear on our keyboard and we will only have to press it.

On our Mac

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list where we want to add the reminder.

Press the “+” in the upper right.

We write the name.

Press Add date.

We choose between Today, Tomorrow, This weekend. We can also choose Customize to choose the specific date.

As before we can write the date in the reminder, for example, “Visit Apple Park next Saturday” and click on the suggested date to appear.

Siri

It is the easiest way to set a reminder, both on our Mac, iPhone or iPad. “Hey Siri, on Wednesday remind me of a meeting with Craig”.

Date and time reminders

In these reminders, in addition to specifying the date on which we want to schedule the notice, we specify also the specific time. The steps are similar to the previous ones.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list where we want to add the reminder.

Click New reminder at the bottom.

We write the name.

Press the “i” icon that appears to the right of the reminder.

We activate Notify me in one day.

We activate Notify me in one hour.

We use the selector to choose date and time.

We tap OK.

We can also write date and time in the reminder itself, for example, “Conference with Phil tomorrow at 3:30 pm” and playing the suggested time above our keyboard.

On our Mac

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list where we want to add the reminder.

Click New reminder at the bottom.

We write the name.

Press the “i” icon that appears to the right of the reminder.

We activate Notify me in one day.

Immediately below we touch today’s date and use the calendar to choose a new one.

We activate Notify me in one hour.

Below we write the time

Click outside the dialog box.

We can also write date and time on the reminder itself, for example “Conference with Phil tomorrow at 3:30 PM” and tap the suggested time that appears.

Siri

It is the easiest way to set a reminder, both on our Mac, iPhone or iPad. “Hey Siri, on Wednesday at four o’clock remind me of a meeting with Craig”.

Periodic reminders

Repetitions allow us to be reminded periodically by the same reminder. We can choose between daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually or customized. Let’s keep in mind that before we start we will have to have created a reminder with a date or date and time. From here the steps are very simple and practically identical on our iPhone, iPad or Mac.

We touch the reminder already created.

We touch the “i” to its right.

We tap on Repeat and choose one of the options or choose Personalize.

When finished we just tap outside the dialog box.

As in all the previous cases, Siri will be very useful for programming repetitions with phrases as simple as “Hey Siri every Thursday at 10 remind me meeting with Jeff and Sabih”.

And it’s that simple, whether we have an occasional reminder for a certain date, we also want to add a specific time or we want to make it periodic, we have all the resources for the Reminders app to promptly notify us of it.