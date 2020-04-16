         How to schedule Reminder notifications based on Messages location or conversation

One of the most useful skills of the Reminders app is the ability to notify us, in addition to a specific time, depending on the place and even who we are talking to in Messages. Thanks to this system we can schedule a notice for the most opportune moment, although we still don’t know exactly what that moment will be.

How to schedule reminders based on our location

Scheduling a reminder according to the location we are in is very simple and, at the same time, tremendously useful. Sometimes we don’t know what time we want to be remindedFor example, put the washing machine, but we are clear that it will be when we have arrived home.

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list that interests us.

We touch New reminder.

We write a name for the reminder.

We touch the arrow that appears next to the keyboard.

We choose between When you get home, When you get in the car or Customize.

If we choose the last option we use the search engine to enter the location that we want to use as a reference and we select it from the list of suggestions. Next, we choose between On arrival or On leaving, we adjust the site area using the black handle on the right side of the circle and press OK.

On our Mac

We open the Reminders app.

We select in the sidebar the list that interests us.

Press the “+” in the upper right part of the window.

We write the name of the reminder.

We press the “i” to its right.

We activate In one location.

We write a location and select from the list of suggestions.

We choose between On arrival or On leaving.

We adjust the site area using the blue handle on the right side of the circumference.

We tap outside the dialog box.

Alternatively, in step 4, we can touch Add location, just below the written name and choose one of the suggestions.

How to set reminders for when we talk via Messages

Another very useful option when setting reminders is to be reminded of a specific topic when we contact someone through the Messages app. In this way, regardless of where we are or the time, when a contact is available to speak we will receive the relevant notification. The steps are very simple and practically identical on our iPhone, iPad or Mac:

We open the Reminders app.

We enter the list that interests us.

We touch New reminder.

We write a name for the reminder.

We touch the “i” to its right.

We activate Remember me when sending a message.

We touch Select person (Add contact on Mac)

We choose the contact that interests us.

Click OK.

Now when we open Messages and let’s write to this person, or we receive a message from her and we go to answer, the Reminders app will promptly show us the notice.

Simple, right? Whether we need to set a reminder to tell the latest news to our friends or to remember to take the umbrella out of the car when we get home, the Reminders app is our ally.

Share



How to schedule Reminder notifications based on Messages location or conversation