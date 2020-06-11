We explain how to schedule messages on Telegram and how to use them as reminders.

Telegram is a magnificent communication tool. It also has excellent native applications for all operating systems. While WhatsApp is more conservative when it comes to adding new features, Telegram offers a constant stream of news to users.

One of its star functions, and that we cannot find on WhatsApp, is the possibility of schedule messages from the official app. In this guide we show you how to do it.

How to create a scheduled message on Telegram

To create a scheduled message on Telegram, do the following:

Open the Telegram app.

Find the conversation in which you want to send a scheduled message.

In the Message text field write the text you want to send. Then press and hold the shipping icon, represented by a paper plane.

Tap Schedule message. Then select the day and time the message is due. Confirm the shipment by clicking on Send at [fecha y hora].

Once this is done, the message will be sent at the indicated time.

How to create reminders on Telegram by scheduling messages

Telegram allows us to program messages addressed to ourselves. This is very useful if we want to use the messaging application to create reminders. You can do it like this:

Open the conversation Saved messages.

Type the reminder in the Message field.

Long press on the send icon and choose the Set reminder option. In the same way that you did with the programmed message, choose the date and time at which you want Telegram to notify you.

You will receive the reminder as if it were an ordinary message.

You may also like | The 80 best Telegram channels to join

An interesting detail: Telegram is a cloud service. Thus, the reminder will reach all devices on which you have your Telegram account.

Discover more tricks like this in our Cheats section!

Follow Andro4all