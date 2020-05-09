Yes, it is very easy to make a scan of an image. Whether you have a mobile phone or a multifunction printer, this is very simple and, above all, fast and comfortable to send again. But what if what you want from a paper is to obtain the text to modify it to your liking? the answer is so simple how to use Google Lens to scan text from a written note.

Google improves its smart capture app

Google Lens is one of the best applications that the company makes available to users to interact with the environment. The app is very useful if you are going abroad for the mere fact that it is capable of translating all the posters into a language that you do not understand. It also helps you find objects in Google that you have photographed, but the most interesting comes with this new function.

It turns out that those in Mountain View have given a new capacity to its application that consists of extracting a text from a printed document. This is not as simple as it seems, although if the document is printed from a digital file, the machine has it much easier. This function is most useful when it comes to handmade text, where the AI ​​is able to interpret each character.

From the application you just have to take a snapshot and then select the piece of text you want as if you were editing a text file. Then you will have several options that are displayed from the menu at the bottom, including searching Google, using the narrator or copying it as text. This is the option you must choose to take it to a text using the paste function, since it will be stored in the clipboard.

Other ways to scan only the text in a file

The new Google Lens function is very useful for taking handwritten texts on paper and take them to the digital format. This is not possible with a traditional scanner, although it is possible to get the text out of a typed document thanks to the OCR scanning function. It digitizes the characters and copies them to a text file that you can open with any office application.