How to save our Instagram stories

How to save Instagram stories by downloading them to your phone

If instead of archiving them what we want is to have our Instagram stories on our Android or iPhone mobile phone, it is possible to download them from the Instagram mobile app. But with differences: if you have an Android it will be necessary to store each story individually, while if you have an iPhone you can even save a complete story with different videos.

To do so, you must open the Instagram app and touch the button Your history (which is located in the upper left corner of the screen). We visualize the story we want to download and, before it finishes playing, we touch the horizontal three dots icon and select the option “Keep…”.