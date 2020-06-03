The integration of Safari with the rest of the sections and options of the operating system that gives life to our iPhone or iPad is, without a doubt, one of its best qualities. We all probably know that Safari can take care of saving and filling in all passwords that we want, but did you know that we can also do the same with credit cards?

How to add and use a credit card

We can add credit cards to Safari in much the same way that we would save a new login password. The data, which we can enter on our iPhone or iPad, thanks to iCloud, they will be synchronized on all our devices. The steps to save a new card are as follows:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the Safari section.

We play AutoFill.

We enter Saved Credit Cards.

We identify ourselves with Face ID, Touch ID or with the code of our device.

We touch Add card.

We write the name of the cardholder, the card number, its expiration date and a description or name.

Click OK.

In step 7 also, if we want, we can touch the Use camera option so that, after pointing to the front of the card, the system fills in the information for us.

Easy, right? With these steps we will have the card ready to use in Safari. A use that is also very simple. When we find a form where we are asked for a credit card, Safari automatically will suggest us to choose one of the ones we have stored to automatically fill in all fields. It will only be enough for us to manually add the CVV to continue with the purchase.

Some important details

Keep in mind that there is certain information that the system, for security, does not save at any time. In fact, it doesn’t even offer us to store it. We especially talk about the CVV code. That three-digit code that we found on the back of our card will never enter the autofill system.

This means two things. First, that someone, even if they had access to information as sensitive as the card number and its expiration date, would not be able to make a purchase. Besides, it means that we have to remember or have written down, for example on a blocked note or on the same keychain, the CVV of our card to be able to use it.

Other information that the system does not save is the card pin, which, as with other information, we can store separately on the keychain or in a secure note.

And it’s that simple. The next time we find a payment form when we are shopping online we can ask Safari to provide the data for us. Some data, important to remember, that is saved in a totally encrypted form and without Apple being able to access it.

Share



How to save our credit card information in Safari to auto-fill it on our iPhone or iPad