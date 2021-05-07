How to save more money when buying groceries online



If you are going to do your shopping online, consider using some of these tips that we share with you.

Photo: Preis_King / Pixabay

Since before the pandemic broke out, some grocery stores were already offering their products online. However, with the quarantine, the number of products available on the internet increased more and more, so now it is very possible to buy practically everything you need from a supermarket from your computer.

Therefore, below, we share some tips to save more when you buy online.

Use promotional codes or coupons

Most of the big online shopping services like Instacart, Shipt and Walmart offer promo codes online that include discounts on a certain order quantity or special offers available for a limited time.

Check the websites of the places where you shop regularly to keep up with discounts.

Choose to pick up your purchases on the sidewalk

Delivery fees often drive online shopping costs upSo consider choosing the option to pick up your purchases curbside from stores, as most of the time they offer this service without additional fees.

Minimize shipping fees

In addition to choosing to pick up your purchases at the curb, some stores offer other ways to avoid paying delivery fees if you spend a minimum on select brands or a certain number of orders.

Compare prices

If you use more than one online shopping service, be sure to shop around before purchasing your groceries.as you may be spending more than necessary if you buy everything in one place.

Avoid peak shopping hours

Each store has peak service hours when demand is high and therefore their delivery prices increase. Ideally, buy early in the morning or late at night, as recommended by AOL.

You could also check the store’s peak hours when you usually shop to make sure you’re not paying more just for the time of day.

As you can see, shopping online, in addition to being more convenient, could be a great help for your pocket, as there are several ways things you can do to keep your expenses low.

Therefore, if you are going to make your purchases in this way, consider using some of these tips that we share with you.

–You may also be interested: Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry manufacturer, announces that it will no longer use diamonds mined