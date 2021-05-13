How to Save Money in College

Not buying renters insurance

Yes, I’m still here talking about insurance, apologies. It might seem counterintuitive to spend more money on something, but renters insurance is actually worth it. Not to be a bummer, but if something bad (knock on wood) happens — like a robbery or fire at your apartment — renters insurance can help replace your valuable items, like the laptop you just spent a sh * t-ton on. Not to mention … it lets you party with a little more peace of mind: many renters insurance policies include liability insurance, so if your friend burns their mouth on scalding hot Domino’s pizza at your place, you’re covered.