How to save iPhone photos to Google Photos

Tired of Apple Photos? So you can use Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad to organize your images and videos.

You do not need to have an Android mobile to enjoy all the advantages offered by Google Photos, the application for storing and organizing images and videos in the Google cloud. Yes you have an Iphone, you can also use this service without any problem.

In fact, Google Photos for iPhone has some features that are not available in the Android version. Today we are going to explain to you how to start using Google Photos on your iOS device, so you can escape from Apple Photos and start using an alternative that many consider better and more complete.

1. Download Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad

The first step to be able to use Google Photos on the iPhone is to download the Google Photos app. Unlike what happens with Android mobiles, this app does not come pre-installed on Apple phones or tablets, but must be downloaded through the App Store.

To do this, simply proceed as with any other app: go to the store, search for Google Photos and install the app on your iPhone.

2. Activate the backup of your images

When you have downloaded and installed the application, you will have to start create a backup of iPhone images and videos. To do this, you will first have to sign in with google account that you want to use. If you don’t have one yet, you can easily create one from any device.

It is worth noting that, by default, all Google accounts come with 15GB of free space. From there it will be necessary to pay to get more space in Google Photos, since recently Google decided to eliminate the free storage plan of Photos.

How to find out how much Google Photos storage you have left

In any case, the steps to follow to activate backup consists of accessing the Google Photos options menu by touching the profile image located in the upper right corner of the app, and then turn on the switch “Backup and sync”.

Automatically, the application will start get all photos stored on iPhone or iPad, and they will be uploaded to your Google Photos cloud drive. Thus, you can access them from any device and at any time.

3. Start enjoying all the functions of Google Photos

Now you have Google Photos correctly configured on your iPhone, and all your images are safe in the cloud. Now, you can start using some of the best functions and features of the app, such as the ability to check the timeline of your photos on a map, the powerful integrated video editor or the tools to retouch photos without using photo editors. third party images.

