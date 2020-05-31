Just so you know, when you record a video through the Instagram app, it is hosted within the app, rather than saved on your smart device. For this reason, we will tell you how to save videos on Instagram on your devices. For this reason, if you want to back up the video on your iPhone or Android phone, you must manually save it to the camera roll or gallery.

But before you start backing up all of your Instagram videos, you should be aware that saving them to your smart device means they will take up significant space there.

If you have little space on your smartphone, you may want to move some videos to the cloud or use another backup method to keep your data intact while saving space.

In this way, we tell you everything you must do to save Instagram videos on your iPhone or Android device. Whether they have been recorded within the app, have been added to your Stories or if they belong to another user.

How to save Instagram videos that you have recorded yourself

If you have recorded a video within the application and want to save it to the camera roll of your smart device or in the gallery, this is what you should do:

First of all, you must open the Instagram app on your smartphone. Now switch to your profile by tapping the icon for your profile picture, found in the bottom toolbar. Press the video you want to save in the camera gallery of your mobile device.

Similarly, tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and select the “Save” option or the “Save Video” option.

How to save Instagram videos published in your Stories

Here are the steps necessary to save one of your Instagram Stories on your mobile device.

First, open Instagram normally. Then tap the Stories bubble in the upper left corner of the screen. When you see the video you want to save, tap the three dots in the options menu. In the menu that appears, select the “Save” or “Save video” option. Similarly, if you have an iOS device you will have the option to save the entire Instagram Story.

After completing the process, a quick confirmation should appear that your video has been saved to your device’s camera roll.

Videos posted by someone else

If you want to save someone else’s Instagram video, you can do so by recording the screen of your mobile device. If you have an iPhone you are in luck. Since screen recording is built into the device. However, if you have an Android mobile, you will have to use an app for it, such as AZ Screen Recorder or EZ Screen Recorder.

To finish, be sure to credit the original account appropriately if you post the video later. It is bad practice and possible copyright infringement if you steal someone else’s video and pass it off as their own.

