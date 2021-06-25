How to save doing the income declaration being respectful with the environment

Climate change is affecting all countries on all continents and, in turn, is altering national economies, which has a direct impact on our lives. But countries have already set out to stop this climate emergency as soon as possible. In fact, one of the objectives that the European Union has set for 2030 focuses on protecting, restoring and promoting the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

For its part, Spain also considers the protection of the environment and respect for sustainability as one of its key objectives. Many already know the reform of green taxation that the Government is preparing to promote and help achieve the climate objectives that Spain has set for 2030-2050. But what not many know is that within the framework of the Income Campaign 2020, sustainability-conscious taxpayers can save while protecting the planet thanks to the autonomic deductions specific in terms of sustainability.

There are nine autonomous communities that have these deductions when making the annual income statement and that allow save up to 1,000 euros per year in taxes. Most of them are actions related to green mobility or with the use of energy that respects the planet.

The deductions vary according to the autonomous community, although not all have proactively applied these initiatives. Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid, the Basque Country and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, for the moment, remain off the list.

Environmental facilities

Deductions for environmental installations, such as solar panels, the improvement of thermal installations or the installation of a savings mechanism, are one of the main sources of savings. In the case of Castile and Leon, foresees a reduction for this aspect of 15% and in Galicia They have approved a 5% reduction for investment in air conditioning and / or sanitary hot water installations that use renewable energy in the habitual residence.

In this sense, the Murcia region proposes a 20% deduction for investments made in domestic water-saving devices and for investment in renewable energy resources facilities.

Mobility

In relation to mobility, the Spanish government supports taxpayers who opt for energy efficient motor vehicles. Vehicles that meet the official CO2 emission limits are deducted up to 15%; 20% hybrids and those powered by internal combustion engines that use alternative fossil fuels (autogas, LPG and Natural Gas); and up to 30% in the case of battery electric vehicles, extended range and hybrid electric vehicles.

One of the regions that is firmly committed to mobility in terms of sustainability is The Rioja. Its citizens can benefit from 15% in the purchase of new electric vehicles, as well as the purchase of unassisted pedal bicycles. The Valencian Community It is also aware of this aspect and applies reductions for the acquisition or electrification of urban bicycles and electric vehicles for personal mobility.

Donations

The Tax Agency also applies deductions in the case of donations to entities or services with ecological purposes. Canary Islandssupports with a 10% discount to initiatives that have an ecological purpose for energy rehabilitation works. On the other hand, catalans They can deduct 15% for the money they give to ecological associations or entities or whose main objective is to improve the environment.

Meanwhile in Aragon, this reduction is increased, being 20% ​​what those who donate to entities in defense and conservation of the environment can save.

With these small measures, the regional governments not only help us so that our actions have a direct impact on the sustainability of the planet, but also on our pockets. Taking into account that we are a few weeks away from the end of the term to present the income statement, all taxpayers should consult these actions to check if they have been fiscally rewarded for protecting the planet.

