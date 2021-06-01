How to save between 200 and 300 euros with the new electricity bill from June 1

Starting next June 1, the change of electricity rates will take place in Spain, an opportunity for consumers to take note of a series of tricks to save between 200 and 300 euros a year.

Among the changes, there will be three different energy billing periods (peak, flat and valley), while, during weekends and national holidays that are not replaceable and have a fixed date, all hours will be ‘valley’.

Depending on the contracted rates, users will be able to see the amount to pay on the electricity bill increased or decreased. Thus, it will be consumers who currently have a tariff with hourly discrimination those who They will be able to see their electricity bill increased by about 3 euros per month, according to the OCU, while companies and homes with power between 10 and 15 kW will see tolls and charges eliminated.

Another tip to save is to consume energy in the hours and days when electricity is cheaper, that is, any day of the week from 00:00 in the morning to 8:00 in the morning, while on the weekends uninterrupted.

In addition to knowing these data that can help you not spend so much on your electricity bill, you also have to know that the new rates will discourage not turning on several appliances at the same time, which could induce savings of between 200 and 300 euros per year for a consumer with high electrical equipment.

In any case, toll rates and charges, as well as the new schedules, are only some of the factors that influence the amount to be paid on the electricity bill, but it must also be taken into account that the final price the prices will depend on the marketer and the chosen rate.