How to run Windows 10 ARM on Macs with an M1 processor

The arrival of Macs with an M1 processor brought with it a lot of news, but also some disadvantages. Among them is the possibility of run Windows through Boot Camp. This was due to Microsoft’s decision to license Windows 10 ARM only to computer manufacturers, for which there are no copies available for sale to the public.

However, Parallels Desktop released its latest version with native support to run the ARM version of Windows 10 on Macs with an M1 chip.

“The transition (to the M1 chip) has been smooth for most Mac applications, thanks to Rosetta technology. However, virtual machines are an exception, and for that reason, Parallels engineers implemented native virtualization support for M1-chip Macs. This allows our users to enjoy the best Windows experience on Mac available ”, they stated in the official announcement.

It is worth noting that the possibility of running Windows 10 ARM, on Macs with an M1 processor, is still accompanied by certain limitations. Some are typical of the emulation of applications of the operating system, and others due to the lack of availability of the software developed by Microsoft.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Windows 10 ARM is currently only available for PC manufacturers. However, Parallels can run the Insider Preview of the SO belonging to the Redmond corporation. This means that, even if there are no copies for sale, those who are members of the Windows Insider program will be able to download the operating system.

Not everything has to do with Windows in Parallels Desktop for Mac M1

Parallels Desktop version 16.5 not only incorporates native support so that, through a virtual machine, Windows 10 ARM can be run on Mac M1s.

The software also supports running certain Linux distributions on Macs with ARM SoCs. For now, the ones that have support are Ubuntu 20.04, Kali Linux 2021.1, Debian 10.7 and Fedora Workstation 33-1.2.

On the other hand, Parallels also reported several performance improvements. According to the developers, the new version consumes up to 250% less energy on a Mac M1, compared to a 2019 MacBook Air with Intel hardware. They also ensure improvements of up to 30% in Windows virtualization performance, and up to 60% in DirectX 11 performance.

More on this topic