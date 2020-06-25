If you have come to this article it is because you do not know how you can run apps with administrator rights in Windows 10. In order for you to run them with administrator rights you will need to start the application in Administrator Mode. So Windows 10 would ask you to authenticate your identity as administrator. You can learn about this and much more below.

How can you access your account to run apps with administrator rights in Windows 10?

In order for you to run the apps, you must present your username and administrator. This is usually your email address affiliated with the Microsoft Live account that you use as administrator on your Windows computer. If your administrator account is a local account, your full name will be the username as you enter it when creating it.

Try to keep your password in a safe place and not forget it, since it falls to you as the administrator. You have no way of evading filling in the password field.

Now, to run apps with administrator rights in Windows 10 follow any of the following modalities.

When any of the applications is anchored in your taskbar

As the subtitle indicates, in case you have an application anchored to the taskbar, you can run it with administrator rights by modifying its opening with the following commands:

Hold down the Ctrl + Shift key combination.

Click the icon of the application you want to open in the taskbar.

The UAC will appear to you. It is there where you must enter the administrator user and password, finally click Yes.

When apps are listed in your start menu

This option applies for cases where you can run apps with administrator rights from the start menu. So you must follow these steps:

Open the start menu.

Go to the application list.

Find the application you want to run with administrator rights and use the right click.

Go to the More> “Run as administrator” location.

Now you can enter your administrator username and password to open the application.

In case the application does not have the “Run as administrator” option: hold down the Ctrl + Shift buttons and click on the tile that will appear in the application. Next, enter your user data and administrator password.

When the applications are on your desktop you can run apps with administrator rights

This is the ideal option if you want to run apps with the administrator right, located on the desktop of your Windows 10 computer. In this case, follow these steps:

1- Press the Win + R keys to open the Run box.

2- In this box, you will write the full path to the .EXE file of the application you want to open. For example, if you want to open Google Chrome with administrator rights, you will enter the following path.

3- Next, press the key combination Ctrl + Shift + Enster.

4- Now you can enter your administrator username and password. With this you can run apps with administrator right from your desktop

