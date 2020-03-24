How to run an elementary school in times of coronavirus

These are turbulent days in schools. Changes that are too abrupt, that cannot be assimilated and require an immediate response. The advance of the coronavirus in the country, and the measures that this entailed, changed the school dynamic at its roots.

Against the clock, schools are looking for answers. They try to bring teachers closer to their students, break the distance and continue the pedagogical process beyond the suspension of classes.

The graduate Juliet Etkin is the principal of ORT Elementary School, Belgrano Campus. She wrote a first-person account of the shocks – as she describes them – that she had to undertake so that the school structure does not suffer.

There were three great moments, Etkin recounted. First, the challenge of keeping the school running for those students who returned from a trip and had to comply with preventive isolation. Then, the news of the suspension of classes at all three levels. Finally, the announcement of the mandatory quarantine across the country. All in a matter of days.

“Just as doctors at the end of their studies take their Hippocratic oath, today we see a kind of implementation of the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ of all our teachers”, says the director after retracing a path of strong turbulence.

When it all started, only two weeks had passed in schools since the beginning of the school year. Thus, before we could even get used to the melody of the flag raising in the morning, the first challenge came: keep the school for those students who had to stay home in a preventive quarantine. Challenge that we face with some adjustments and adjustments, but supporting the school that we all know.

Then came the so “dreaded” suspension of face-to-face classes. This gave us a first shake during which we tried –probably from the instinctive- to navigate towards “the safe”: continue with our educational project understanding that this implied that the classes continued, otherwise it was clear, but Mathematics followed, Social Sciences followed and all areas of learning followed.

For more than a decade, our school has had an innovative virtual campus that houses and houses the most diverse learning sequences and proposals., with which we had an extremely powerful and significant tool to face this new challenge.

But right there, when it still seemed like we were just beginning, we become totally isolated. “Everyone home”, no shifts for the presence of teachers or anything. Faced with which, again with our virtual campus as the main ally, the school proposals to do at home continued.

Now, although we have the happiness to promote quality proposals and build competences together with our teachers that transform them into very excellent “Curators” of proposals and content for their “virtualization” that fill us with pride, we perceived that the school as we thought it lacked something very important. Is that what school is? And definitely our answer was a resounding no. The school is a collective construction, the school is always with another.

We all know models that call themselves “alternative”, distance education models, “home scholling” proposals and many others. All of them are asked: And where are the links?

This is how the third shock of total isolation led us to rethink the great challenge, one of the key aspects of the school: its socializing function, the network of relationships that the school houses, promotes and on which it educates. We ask ourselves then: How to be close in times of distance? How to accompany our students in their isolation without implying loneliness?

And so, as we do every day at our school, with a guiding question, we begin as a team to build our answers. And so #ortencasa arises. Because Ort was already on computers, on cell phones and on different devices with Language Practices, with English and with many other areas; but we needed our school to be in the houses; listening, hugging, providing support, accompanying all our students who are going through a difficult situation to understand and go through.

This was how at our primary level, in less than 24 hours and through the Zoom application we meet again between Sunday and Monday, holiday with more than 500 students from 5 to 12 years old, all of them from their homes reuniting with their degree to share, to see each other, to share experiences and feelings, mediated by the guidance of their teachers and school counselors.

In this way, we begin together this very special week. Students needed their teachers, they needed to see them, they needed to hear their voice beyond pre-recorded audio or video, however warm and empathetic it was. The boys needed to greet each other, count their days and thus realize that they are not alone., that similar fears, similar questions and the same hopes circulate in other houses and in other families.

At the end of one of these meetings, a teacher privately thanked one of the managers for WhatsApp. With a voice broken with emotion, he thanked the institutional initiative that gave him the possibility of having been able to meet his students. Why? Because teachers also needed their students.

Under the motto of #ortencasa it was also how we decided to diversify the “points” and meeting modalities. And to meet the learning on our Virtual Campus, the experiences shared through our Twitter account, and Zoom exchanges. We add the meeting on Instagram Live so that the days at home are more enjoyable and that we overcome this complex moment in company and with convening proposals.

In short, this chronicle tries to account for how the hashtag #ortencasa is the symbol or the way to code in times of social networks, our institutional motto of “Educate for Life”. A life that only two weeks after the start of classes and in the period of adaptation, challenged us to a “re-adaptation”: to a new type of school, with new formats and temporalities.

The motto of #ortencasa brought us to a point of total synergy of our teaching teams that are working today – voluntarily – even much more than in their regular school days, in a climate that leads us to think metaphorically that Just as the doctors at the end of their studies take their Hippocratic oath, today we notice a kind of putting into action of the “Hippocratic oath” of all our teachers in their commitment to promote teaching, seek learning and accompany our students in whatever circumstances, whatever time it is, and wherever it is.

A point of total synergy also with families, where the conventional phrase of “family and school working together” is made flesh today much more than ever. It is known that there are those who speak of crises as opportunities. We hope that this global crisis that we are so concerned about can bring not only some hope and solidarity when the health of the entire population is at risk, but also when all schools have been able to take this opportunity to rethink and challenge their models once again. with innovative and superior proposals for the benefit of its entire educational community.