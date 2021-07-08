How to reverse stress gray hair?

According to legend, in 1793, the night before her head was cut off, Marie Antoinette’s hair had lost its color and was completely white.

While the myth surrounding the final hours of who was the last queen of France has no basis, the idea that the stress can cause gray hair prematurely is based on science.

And not only that, according to a new study from Columbia University published in the journal eLife: when the source of stress is removed, the hair can regain its color habitual.

“For decades we have tried to understand the influence of stress on the process of the appearance of gray hair, and this is the first study that shows a clear connection between psychological stress and white hair,” explains Martin Picard, professor to BBC Mundo in behavioral medicine from Columbia University’s Vagellos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and a co-author of the study.

The team managed in part to demonstrate the relationship between the two by developing a method that allowed them to study the color of each hair in great detail and quantify the loss of pigmentation.

The effect of the holidays

The researchers analyzed individual hairs from various parts of the body of a group of 14 volunteers of different ages, who were asked to record their weekly stress levels in a diary.

Thus, they discovered that, among the youngest participants, when the stress disappeared, the hair regained its color.

If gray hair has not been there for a long time, it is more likely that if it is caused by stress, it can disappear. (Photo: .)

One of the most striking examples was that of a man who recovered the color of 5 of the analyzed strands after spending 2 weeks on vacation.

Picard clarifies that the color change does not occur once the hair is outside the hair follicle, but when “it is growing inside this kind of mini-organ that is under the skin.”

According to the researcher, the loss of color is probably due to changes in mitochondria, the cellular organelles that supply most of the energy to activate the biochemical reactions of the cell.

“Psychological stress affects energy processes in the mitochondria, and when the mitochondria don’t work well, hair loses pigment,” he explains.

It doesn’t always reverse

Although in some instances the hair can temporarily regain color, this does not happen in all cases, especially in people who have had gray hair for a long time.

In recent years, many women have chosen to stop dyeing their gray hair and show their hair natural. (Photo: .)

“There is a kind of biological threshold and when the hair is close to that threshold, stress can push the hair above it and turn it white ”, explains the researcher.

“When the source of stress is removed, the hair can return and regain its dark color,” he says.

“But when hair has passed the threshold for decades, it is highly unlikely that it will go back,” he adds.

This means that the benefits of reducing stress are not necessarily going to be reflected in everyone in a hair color change.

Picard says that the study opens the way to investigate what other processes linked to aging are influenced by stress and how they can be reversed.

