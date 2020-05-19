If the activity allows it, having staggered access and withdrawal times in the office is an option to avoid having the entire staff together.

By Arantzatzú Rizo

The new coronavirus changed everything, the way of living, buying, selling, negotiating and working. Everything we knew until four months ago and how we operated, sometimes even mechanically, will never be the same.

Today, return to work or back to work will be completely regulated, monitored and restricted by the implementation of health and economic protocols, which will include the way in which we must behave individually and collectively to protect the well-being of everyone in an organization. , as well as its financial health.

COVID-19 has not gone and neither will it, and the risk remains latent because there is still no vaccine, and this, to be global and massive, will take one to two years; Nor is there sufficient treatment or evidence to allow us to relax certain parameters of social distancing.

The challenge for countries and companies in this pandemic crisis will be to preserve health, employment and business continuity, says Gerardo Herrera, general director for Latin America at Marsh Risk Consulting.

But how to do it, how to return to work with the coronavirus swarming? Here is a plan with some of Herrera’s recommendations.

Design an internal and external management plan that adapts to the new needs and realities of the business; train personnel in the new modalities.

Redesign spaces to prevent workers from being too close together, allowing a healthy distance.

If the activity allows it, design schemes with staggered schedules (access and withdrawal) so that 100% of the workers are not together; redesign operating processes.

Design a scheme if the activity allows it so that on certain days the home office is maintained in a certain amount of the workforce.

Establish safety and health protocols that generate clean environments in the facilities on a recurring basis. Set protocols for access and removal from the building.

Provide hygiene and protection supplies for all those who work in the offices and for the facilities.

Keep regulated the use of common spaces, with ventilation, regular sanitation.

Decrease contact meetings, customer visits, both internal and external.

Establish detection, medical and psychological assistance schemes.

Design new schemes for food, canteen and personnel transport services.

Redesign work trips both for health and to maintain cash flow and helping the financial health of the company.

Establish a review of travel budgets and representation expenses.

Establish insurance and policies for the safety of the employee and employer.

To have a route back to working life, the Human Resources firm ManpowerGroup, in alliance with Randstad and Adecco Group, designed A Practical Guide for a Safe Return.

The protocol integrates measures and guidelines to guarantee the operation and continuity of the business, once the industries resume activities, according to the calendar established by the federal government.

Return planning needs to be in three parts: risk identification and control; evaluation and development of a map and plan of return to work; and finally, implementation, measurement, evaluation and feedback cycle.

The first is to categorize the health risks that can be eliminated, such as removing the opportunity to transmit the virus in the workplace, says the document that includes more than 90 instructions to support physical distancing, detection and control of the disease.

Among the measures are:

In the following weeks of forced closure, some employees may not be willing to return to work, unless they are sure of the health measures. That is why we must involve everyone in the return plan and communicate frequently.

It is important to assess how the operations were and are before and during the closure and to identify gaps versus ‘temporal normality’, as well as the measures of physical distance.

Best practices across sectors need to be compared to develop a safe return to work map.

It is vital to agree on a joint approach with all parties regarding general distancing behavior / work arrangements, along with proposals for physical alterations of offices.

Train managers and their teams on how to apply “return to work” and hygiene and health protocols.

Also read: The Scoop | Janssen, GSK, Sanofi and Big Pharma against the new coronavirus