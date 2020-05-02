Television as we have known it for the past decade will take time to return. The world situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has shaken the audiovisual sector in unsuspected ways. Not only in the economic sphere, also in the way of working and in what is exposed to the audience. During the first month and a half of confinement, it has been common to see television programs made with the protagonists in their homes, with images and sound of dubious quality, but at the foot of the canyon. And reruns of contests (will it take time to see Los Lobos again to win ¡Boom !?) and entertainment programs. Some series and spaces have endured with deliveries that were already recorded, but the wardrobe is running out. Chains and producers are back now, or will do so from May 11, to start to achieve a normality that will be different. How is television going to be done in the coming months?

In Atresmedia, the return of the live programs, not counting the news programs, began with El hormiguero, which after a week of hiatus in March, returned with Pablo Motos in the studio and the guests telematically. Since last Monday, Zapeando in La Sexta stopped issuing old installments and its presenter and collaborators returned, without an audience, in front of the cameras. Of course, without the possibility of having makeup and wardrobe departments. On Monday 4 the same will happen with El intermedio, which until now has been done from the homes of its presenters. “In these cases, or in Pasapalabra [en su vuelta a Antena 3], which has been recording for several days, a meticulous plan has been drawn up so that everything is sterilized and the contact between all those who make up the program is null, “explains José Antonio Antón, deputy director of content for Atresmedia TV.

“Measures have been put in place such as the extreme cleaning and disinfection of tools and work supplies, the dishes are cleaned with ozone, thermal cameras have been placed at the accesses to measure people’s temperatures, VTC light is used To disinfect some equipment, gloves and masks are already one more element in the day to day, many presenters or collaborators make up and dress at home, the work team on set and controls is the bare minimum, “says Antón about measures which will also apply similar in all channels. As TVE is doing with MasterChef, which is recording its last installments these days with the contest already released.

Mediaset has broadcast more hours of live programs than its competitors, such as the different editions of Sálvame, which take up much of the afternoon. “Taking into account that television has been considered a service of first necessity, since the beginning of the confinement we maintain an average of 21 hours a day of our own live production between news programs and programs on Telecinco and Cuatro, following the recommendations of the health authorities” , explains a spokesperson for the group.

As in any sector, television will also experience its own de-escalation. “We work on a return plan from the established deadlines, attending to the needs of our activity and studying the adaptation of the protocols to the specific characteristics of the recording of each series or program and its possible limitations of script, space- temporary, etc., and with the priority of continuing to safeguard everyone’s security ”, they explain in Mediaset. “It will also depend on the characteristics of each program. There are some that have already started their broadcasts and there will be others for which you have to wait a while. In the case of the series, that the filming resumes sooner or later will be marked by its own production plan, if they record on set or outdoors, ”says Antón.

Just as the networks have tried to maintain live programs with the consequent extraordinary measures, one of the sectors that has it the most is the daily series. Although it works with a margin of weeks, not having been able to shoot for more than 40 days is pushing them to the limit. If all goes well, from the beginning of phase 1 of the de-escalation, the productions can start up again. “We still have a margin, it may be that we can maintain the broadcast without stopping it,” says Jordi Frades, director of Diagonal TV, producer responsible for Mercado Central (La 1) and Amar es para siempre (Antena 3).

With Amar, Frades explains that they are going to the limit, but that they will have episodes until almost the end of May with material already recorded but which lacked sequences of some plots to shoot. “We have traced these chapters, delaying those plots so that we could close them without them and thus we have been able to win one more week,” adds the producer. “During this time the scripts to be recorded have been changing. We are going to avoid kisses and hugs, advancing a little to what we already know that we are going to have to do in the first weeks “, narrates Frades

The Film Academy or the Secuoya production company have elaborated action protocols for the filming. In Diagonal they will follow the guidelines of the occupational risk company with which they work and which gathers a large part of the rules of the previous ones, explains Frades: “Disinfection of areas, material or clothing. We will expand the areas where people are usually tighter, such as makeup so that people are more separated and there is good natural ventilation, as if we were on an outdoor shoot. ”

The measures to take on the shoot seem clear, but everything will slow down. You have to acquire specific material for cleaning and get used to new dynamics. And it will not be possible to speed up the processes to record more episodes in case there are again restrictions due to an upturn in the virus. “It is necessary to ensure sanitary measures that in the daily process will require certain precautions, which will be transformed in time, such as that the actors have to put on the mic themselves or that they have to be at a prudent distance when interpreting the scenes. It will be necessary to look for resources that obviously are not thought when it comes to filming the sequences ”, concludes Frades. The idea is not to have to take extreme measures, such as the one suggested by a BBC charge, which raised the possibility that the entire production teams of a series be isolated as a quarantine throughout the filming.

“General television is more necessary than ever”

To the question of what conclusions can be drawn from the experience of the last month and a half, all agree in highlighting the value of free-to-air general television. “It is more necessary than ever, it is the only one that reaches everyone and is capable of being shared in a common way. Hence the historical highs of consumption that we are experiencing. This is important at a time when it seems that technology, sometimes, isolates us more than unites us, “responds the manager of Atresmedia. “We have verified that people needed, in addition to being informed, evading and entertaining: hence our great effort to keep entertainment programs and spaces on our grill. The audience data that is gathering even the reruns of our contests in Antena 3, are the public’s support for our commitment, “he adds.

“We have had a quick adaptability and a great sense of responsibility for those who work in front of and behind the cameras. Internally, to comply with security protocols, combining teleworking with face-to-face teams, and externally in front of viewers, to bring them news to inform themselves and entertainment to escape and that everything has been produced organically without any change being noticed. radical in our programming ”, they point out in Mediaset. “Our own live production model has once again allowed us to adapt the content to the circumstances and to the demand of the viewers. Maintain the company we do on a daily basis, adding viewers to a logical increase in consumption to never-before-seen highs. It was the best confidence response we could receive, a vindication of the gathering power of television. ”

