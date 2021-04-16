how to return apps and games

If you have bought an app or a game by mistake, or have regretted it, you can easily get your money back through Google Play.

If you ever bought an application or a game for your mobile on Google Play, and shortly after you have regretted, you have probably wondered if it is possible request a refund to get the money back. Luckily for you, you should know that it is something possible, and that can be done through a few simple steps.

Today we are going to explain how you can request a refund on Google Play for the apps, games or any other type of content that you have bought from the store. In addition, we will give you some tips and tricks to follow to avoid losing money after making a purchase that you have finally regretted.

Refunds on Google Play: return apps and games without losing money

Google Play’s refund policies clearly specify that any Google Play user can request a refund after purchasing a game or an application through the store.

These types of refunds are also valid for in-app purchases of apps and games, or paid subscriptions that use the Google Play payment gateway.

Usually it is possible get the money back from any application or game you buy if less than 48 hours have passed since your purchase. This process is done directly from Google Play.

On the other hand, if you buy music, movies, books, or other content, it may be possible to get a refund even if it takes more than two days.

Also, it is interesting to note that if a paid app or game is uninstalled shortly after it was purchased, the refund will be processed automatically, and the money will be returned to the original payment method. If you want to download the application again, you will have to buy it again.

Request a refund on Google Play step by step

There are several different ways to request a refund on the Google Play Store and return an app or game for get the money back. Next, we review the steps to follow in each case.

From the Google Play Store app

In order to recover money from an app purchased on Google Play Through the store app on your Android mobile or tablet, these are the steps you must follow:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android mobile or tablet. Tap on your profile image in the upper right corner. In the menu, tap on “Payments and subscriptions”. Go to the “Budget and history” section. application or game that you have purchased, and select the option “Refund”. Accept the notice that will appear on the screen by tapping “Yes”.

That’s all. When you are done, you will see a notice stating that the refund was successful, and the application or game you have purchased will be uninstalled from your mobile.

From the Google Play Store website

If you decide request a refund Through the Google Play Store website, the process to recover money when returning a purchase is somewhat different. These are the steps you have to follow:

Open the web version of Google Play Store on your computer or tablet. In the sidebar, click on “Account”. Now, click on the “Order History” tab. Find the application or game you want to return, and click on “Report a problem”. Select the reason why you want to return the application. If the deadline has not been met, the refund will be processed.

After finishing, whatever process you have followed, you will get your money back through the original payment method, either Google Play balance, credit card or debit card.

