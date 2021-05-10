How to rethink retirement strategies according to Capital Group

Challenges Clients Face Upon Reaching Retirement

The counseling crisis is alive and well. There is a very worrying data, but globally relevant, and that is that more than 50% of current US investors do not have a plan to save or face retirement.

The clients who receive this type of advice are usually quite wealthy and, therefore, generating income is not a great concern for them. Hence, financial advisers who spend time with these clients continue to focus on asset growth. This creates an important gap, as more and more clients are retiring and need advice on the incomes to be received for this phase of life.

How did we get here in an industry that has focused on retirement income for almost two decades?

From Capital Group they believe that it is a confluence of three elements. The first is the compensation that advisers receive to accumulate and gather assets. The second is the situation of the customers. The vast majority of those who are retired today have some type of pension and government support system, so they do not need to generate income with their investable assets. The last factor is the markets. In the last 10 years, depending on the global ratios observed, clients have enjoyed an average return that ranges from high single digits to ten percent.

These three factors combined can help explain why retirement income counseling is still in its infancy. Today’s retirement income counseling is heavily focused on growth and asset allocation and investment selection, rather than product allocation. Product allocation is the fundamental change that must occur as clients move from saving for retirement to retiring.

Many of the risks of a successful retirement are similar to those of asset accumulation. However, a significant number of them are very different: longevity, sequence of returns, rate of spending and cognitive decline, to name a few. One of the challenges is that financial advisers are not comfortable talking about these new risks, much less solving them. They don’t want to talk about mental health or cognitive decline, and they don’t feel comfortable advising their clients to cut their expenses.

On the other hand, one of the functions that they are comfortable with is related to market downturns. On declines, the wise recommendation during asset accumulation is to stay the course, as the recovery will come. But instead, the timing and duration of these downturns can ruin even the best retirement plan. Therefore, the conversation must shift to focus on flexible spending habits and sources of income that can withstand market downturns.

This leads to another challenge that the manager has observed: income sources, such as guaranteed income, have had a bad reputation, and financial advisers have had a hard time positioning investment solutions that can weather declines, such as lower volatility . Part of the reason is that the customer looks at the quarterly statement and compares it to market returns and wonders why they are in the queue. Financial advisers haven’t talked enough with clients about the benefits of fall protection.

That said, the counseling model is beginning to be seen to change. During the last period of market volatility, it has been proven how advisors talk to clients about lower volatility solutions and advice has started to include discussions of needs versus wants. However, this may not be enough and it is definitely not a fast enough process, as the landscape facing advisers and clients continues to change rapidly.

One of the booming factors for advisers is longevity. It is a factor that adds complexity both to the investment solutions that an advisor can propose to a client and to the discussions about the rate of expenditure and the sustainability of the portfolio. Since people around the world live longer, how do you make a plan when you don’t know the end point?

Do you advise a client to spend less money and maybe not enjoy retirement as much as they could? How can you adapt to unfamiliar spending patterns? They can be constant if the client is in good health, but are likely to be variable if there are complications. This is another challenge we face, both from the point of view of solutions and customer behavior. It’s almost impossible to accurately predict health and longevity, and it’s hard to talk about it. The conversation should include solutions that have lifetime warranties.

Ideas and lessons learned in the field of retirement income

That said, at Capital Group they believe that we are in a better situation. One of the key lessons we have learned is that guaranteed annuities are essential, either through government support programs or supplemented with annuities. Positioning has been challenging in the US, where 50% of those surveyed say they want guaranteed annuities, but far fewer than 50% say they would buy an annuity. Hence, positioning is something we have to focus on in the future, as access to those annuities is critical. By comparison, we see that annuities are better accepted in Asia.

Clients avoid annuities because of that bias of trading liquidity for collateral. However, if they have access to them in a retirement plan, they will use them. Plan sponsors have their own challenges in determining whether to add annuities to their plans, but there are changes in US regulations that are helping to make those decisions. At the manager they believe that investable assets will play a bigger role in generating income for clients as we move forward. As fewer and fewer people are retiring with a pension, it is necessary to further develop products in the area of ​​solutions for investable assets.

At present, products such as pay-as-you-go funds have had mixed results. This can be attributed to a mismatch between product refinement and customer expectations. At Capital Group we surveyed people near retirement age and asked them what they wanted out of retirement income solutions.

Interestingly, the response was very similar to what we have seen in some Asian countries. Respondents want obtain sustainable yields; they want to feel comfortable to be able to obtain income and the appreciation of their portfolio. However, they want and expect their capital to be returned intact for a reasonable period of time. In the United States, customers mentioned a term of about 20 years. This is not the way pay-as-you-go funds are currently built. Today, they use both capital and appreciation to provide income to the customer. This is a sign that product development must continue.

We know that counseling is essential. In particular, advice adapted to the situation of each client. For example, the well-known 4% payback rate is a great reference, but it is not relevant to all customers. For some, that will not be enough and for others, that is more income than they need. We have seen in the early stages that clients are very willing to be flexible in their lifestyle, to ensure that their portfolio is sustainable.

In an environment of low interest rates, or low for longer, some of the traditional approaches to asset allocation are going to be called into question. Traditionally, advisers orient clients towards the fixed income in their portfolio to help them preserve capital and generate returns. But in a low rate environment, where bond returns are going to be compromised, we need to reflect on the role that bonds play in the portfolio, and we need to turn to equities to generate a return. additional. The upshot of all this is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. This also means that counseling will be essential to resolve this issue.

Framework for addressing this retirement income opportunity in the future

It is essential that advisors are able to offer scalable, simple but tailored advice. At Capital Group we see it through the cube approach, identifying the Four key areas of need or desire for most clients: life (essential expenses), lifestyle (optional expenses), emergency (the unknowns that can destroy the best laid plans) and legacy (leaving something for the next generation).

By focusing on these four areas with customers, both product allocation and asset allocation decisions become much clearer.