PowerPoint allows you to present the content of your slides in different ways. If you want to print or display your PowerPoint slides at a larger or smaller size, you can resize the slides to your needs.

Change the size of your PowerPoint slides

Microsoft PowerPoint has two common slide sizes. One is 4: 3, which is a widely used size for displaying slides on older devices. If you plan to use a modern projector or screen to make your presentation, then it is better to use the 16: 9 size, which is the other common size.

By default, PowerPoint will use the slide size of 16: 9. To print your slides in full size and one per page, you will probably need to use a custom slide size, instead of one of the previous options.

Fortunately, changing to another size is a fairly easy process. Start by opening your PowerPoint presentation, then click the “Design” tab on the toolbar. Now, in the “Customize” section, select the “Slide size” button. This will show you two common slide sizes. You can select any of them “Standard (4: 3)” or “Panoramic (16: 9)” to resize all of your PowerPoint slides.

Unfortunately, multiple slide sizes cannot be used in a PowerPoint presentation. Just like vertical PowerPoint slides, any changes you make to PowerPoint slide sizes will apply to all slides.

Resize your PowerPoint slide

You can use a custom PowerPoint slide size if the default 4: 3 or 16: 9 options are not appropriate for your needs. You can choose to use a custom PowerPoint slide size if you are printing full size.

To do this, go back to the “Design” tab, then “Slide size” and select the “Customize slide size” option. There you can choose from preset sizes, from «Slide sizes for:», such as A4, A3, B4, B5, etc., or configure the dimensions of your slides manually. You just have to put the width and height. Then you press the “OK” button to save.

If you have put a smaller size of the content of your slides, PowerPoint will ask you how you want to handle the content of the slides. You can choose “Maximize” if you want the slide content to remain on a similar scale, but with the risk that some of the content may be cut. Or, instead, choose the “Secure Fit” option to reduce the size of the slide contents to match the new slide size without losing any content.

Once saved, the custom size of the slides you selected will be applied to all of your slides, and their content will be resized or cut to fit the new size.

Share it with your friends!