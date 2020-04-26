With so many services and applications, it is normal that from time to time we forget the passwords. An easy way to prevent this from happening is to use a password manager like LastPass, but if you don’t want to and the only thing you are looking for is to recover your account, the truth is that always, or rather, almost always you can do it through official mechanisms.

For this occasion, we are going to focus on the accounts we use to set up an Android mobile or iPhone, that is, the Google account and Apple ID. First, and assuming that you remember the password, we will see how it is changed and, later, what options exist to recover it.

Reset Google account password

We start with the Google account, which is the one we all have to use to configure an Android mobile. To change the password you only need to have physical access to the phone. For this, the steps to follow are these:

Open the “Settings” app.

Go to the “Google” section and, inside, to “Google Account”.

Access the “Security” section.

In “Login with Google” “Password” will appear next to the date you last modified it. ”

Click on “Password” and log in with your Google account. For this, of course, you will have to know your password. If you don’t know it, don’t worry, we’ll see how to get it back in no time.

When you log in, enter the new password and voila, password changed.

If you do not have access to the mobile, you can do it from a computer through this link. Sign in, go to “Security”, choose “Sign in to Google”, go to “Password” and change it.

Now, it may be that what you want is not to change the password, but get it back because you forgot. This is possible if, when you created it, you entered a verification phone number or a recovery email. This is important, since it will be through one of the two means where you will receive the instructions. Let’s proceed:

Access the option to recover your Google account and enter your email (finished at @ gmail.com).

The first thing it will do is ask you the last password you remember. If you don’t know, select “Try differently.”

Now he will tell you that he will send you one mobile notification to verify that it is you. If you have the Google account configured correctly on your phone, a notification will appear on the phone and a number will appear on the recovery screen. Tap on the notification and select the number that Google has shown you.

If that doesn’t work, select “Try differently.” The next option will be receive a verification code by SMS, but for that you have to have previously configured it. If you did, enter your number and you will receive a message with a link to reset your password.

If it doesn’t work either, click “Try another way.” Now it will ask you for the date you created the account. If you know it, enter the month and year and move on. If not, don’t worry, there are still options.

Can’t remember the date you created your Google account? Let’s try it recovery mail. When you created your Gmail account, Google asked if you wanted to enter a verification phone and a recovery email. If you’ve made it this far, the first may not have been entered, but the second may have. The recovery email is probably your old email account, such as a @ hotmail.com or @ outlook.com. If before using Gmail you used another service, try to enter its address. With any luck you will be able to receive instructions on how to recover your account in your inbox.

Neither? Well, it’s time to burn the last bullet. Click on “Try another way” and enter your email so that from Google contact you. The technical service will try to help you and help you recover the account.

If none of the methods shown above works, unfortunately you have lost count. To prevent it from happening to you, go to your Google account and set up a mobile and recovery email, will make your life easier. In order to save passwords, an alternative to consider is to use a manager. You have several options and most of them are free.

Recover Apple ID password

Let’s continue with the Apple service. If you do not remember the password for your Apple ID, something necessary to log into the iPhone or download applications from the App Store, you can recover it without any problem. Like before, let’s see how to change it and then how to get it back. For the first, the steps are:

Go to the Apple website and log in with your Apple ID account.

You will receive a notification on the mobile. Click on it, select “Allow” and enter the six-digit code on the web that will have appeared on the mobile.

In “Password”, select “Change password”.

Enter the current password and enter the new one in the following two fields.

Seen how to change it, let’s see how to get it back in case you lost it. In the case of Apple it is much easier, since if you have access to an iPhone or iPad you will do it in a moment:

Go to the section “Forgot your password?” from the Apple website.

Enter your Apple ID email (if you don’t know, you can retrieve it from this link).

Enter the phone number linked to your Apple ID (which will be your mobile)

You will receive a notification on the iPhone. Press it.

It will ask you if you want to use this iPhone to reset the password. Select “Allow”.

Enter your screen unlock code and finally the new password.

If you don’t have access to the iPhone right now, you can use the “Find my iPhone” option on someone else’s iPhone, enter your Apple ID, and follow the steps. If no one nearby uses an iPhone, you can always go to an Apple Store to get a helping hand using an Apple device there.