How to reset SMC on a Mac

On the keyboard, we simultaneously press the keys Alt + Ctrl + Shift + the power button, to release all keys and the power button at the same time. Finally, we restart the mac.

Resetting SMC on a Mac Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini

The truth is that on a desktop Mac it is also perfectly possible to reset the SMC. To do this, we must turn off the Mac and unplug the device’s power cable.

Now, we have to wait 15 seconds, then reconnect the power cable and then wait another 5 seconds. Finally, we proceed to restart the Mac normally.