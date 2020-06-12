Photos is one of the most useful apps to save our memories. Inside there is an album that collects the most frequent faces in our photos, so that we can assign them a name or a contact. Sometimes we may want to reset it to start from scratch, so we will see how to reset people album on Apple Photos from iPhone.

In addition to editing the photos in this app and retouching the videos, we can have a much more organized photo library with very little effort.

Reset people album, first step

I recently noticed that two people in my photo album had been merged. I don’t know if it was a mistake on my part or an iOS error. The case is that when dealing with hundreds of photos of each one, it was not feasible to delete the ones to assign them again. I only had one solution left: reset the people album.

To start this album from scratch, we must follow these steps:

We open the Photos app and enter the People album.

If we had it configured, all the photos of people to whom we have assigned a name will appear here.

Press select and choose all of them.

Then click Delete and confirm the dialog that appears below.

In that dialogue we are told what will happen when we erase all people. The photos remain, but the data associated with their names and faces disappear. They will also disappear from all the devices that we have associated with our Apple ID.

Add people back to the photo album

Once the faces are removed, you’ll need to wait for the iPhone to scan your photo library again. For it, leave it loading (I preferred to do it by cable) and blocked. In this way and without the need to connect to the internet, the device analyzes all your photos on-device in search of people.

As the process progresses, you will see that these photos are grouped under the same “card” that represents a person. Obviously, you will not find absolutely all the people that appear in your photos because it would be impossible to organize. Yes you will find those that are most repeated, about 15 or 20 people.

To add a name to each person, just put your “card” and do it at the top where it says “Add name”. As you write, some suggestions from your contact list will appear.

Confirm more photos of each person

You may not see all the photos of the same person and miss some. Photo recognition process is slow and it can take several hours if you have a lot of photos, so it doesn’t hurt to confirm more photos from time to time. To do this, do the following:

Enter a person’s card.

In the upper right corner, click on the ellipsis.

Select to confirm more photos.

If there are more photos to confirm, the iPhone will show us all of them with a simple yes / no test. When finished, those photos will be assigned to the person.

Add people who are not in the initial album selection

As we were saying, it is possible that in the first “study” of our photos we do not see all the people that we would like to have in the album. For it, we must find a photo that does appear and follow this process:

Enter the photo and swipe up to show more options.

You will see that among other things a round thumbnail of the people in the photo is shown.

Choose the one you are looking for and give it a name as we have seen in previous sections.

Merge two groups of photos of the same person

Sometimes, if a person has changed a lot over time, iOS can present you on two different cards. For unite them into one, just keep your finger pressing one of them and drag it over the other. iOS will ask us if we want to merge both and we will accept the option.

The people-organized photo album is a great way to see your memories. When you have it ready, the iPhone will have a short video or selection prepared with the best of them. You can save it and share it with your contacts and groups of family and friends.