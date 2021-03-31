How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro step by step

However, depending on the version of AirPods that we have, the status light will be found inside the case, between the headphones, or on the front of the case.

Now, with the lid of the case still open, we place our AirPods near the iPhone or iPad, and we follow the steps that appear on the screen of the device to pair them again and connect again.

Remember that when you reset the headphones, they will return to the initial factory settings, so it is as if we had never used them before (that is, they will be like the first time we bought them). Therefore, once we open the case near an iOS device, the configuration process will start again.