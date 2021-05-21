How to request verification with the blue badge on Twitter accounts

He paralyzed the previous system after giving the mark to Jason Kessler, organizer of the supremacist march in the USA.

The Government, companies, the media or influential people, among others, can opt for verification

The new request will be available to all users and is located in the configuration tab

Twitter has resumed the account verification request process this Thursday after stopping it in 2017 and introducing a new policy earlier this year, with new criteria that users must meet to qualify for a blue badge.

The new account verification policy came into effect on January 22, 2021. Designed from user comments, it modifies the necessary requirements to be eligible for the blue verification badge, and introduces new categories for account types eligible for verification.

Since then, the company has automatically removed the badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated verification criteria, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. And from this Thursday, the application process has been resumed, as reported from Twitter.

The company paralyzed the previous system in the wake of controversy in 2017 when it was discovered that it had awarded the mark to Jason Kessler, organizer of the Supremacist march in Charlottesville, in the United States, which ended with the death of one person.

What is account verification

Verified accounts display a blue badge next to the username. It is one of the ways that the company has to distinguish the authenticity of the accounts that are of public interest, so other users can have more context about who they are having a conversation with.

Under the new policy, Accounts that fall into the following categories are eligible for verification: Government; Companies, brands and organizations; News companies and journalists; Entertainment; Sports and ‘gaming’; y Activists, organizers and other influencers. New categories will be added throughout the summer for scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

The candidate accounts, in addition, must be complete, with a name and profile picture and a confirmed email address or phone number. It is no longer necessary to have a profile description or a header image, as was the case before. But do comply with the Rules of the platform.

New application process

The new verification request will be available globally, to all users, in the coming weeks, as confirmed by Twitter, located in the Account Settings tab.

Users who submit their request will receive a response email in a few days, although the company has clarified that this process may take a few weeks depending on the number of requests received.

If the request is finally approved, the user will automatically see the blue badge appear on their profile. In case of being rejected, especially if it may be due to an error, the user can resubmit the application 30 days after receiving the decision on his application.

Other ways to verify identity and provide information

The blue badge is just one of the ways that Twitter has to verify the identity of the accounts that intervene in the public conversation on the social platform. For automated accounts, known as ‘bots’, there is also an icon that differentiates them if they share useful content.

Specific, the automated accounts show the head of a gray robot, both in profile (under the name, with an indication of who manages it) as in the ‘tweets’.

On the other hand, the company is working on a new tab for profiles, ‘About’, which will allow users and businesses to expand the information they consider important for those who follow them or want to communicate with them, such as, the pronouns with which they identify.