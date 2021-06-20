How to request refuge in Mexico?

According to figures from the United Nations (UN), every minute 24 people “leave everything to flee from war, persecution or terror” and seek to become refugees. On average, around 1 million people apply for asylum individually each year.

On World Refugee Day, which is celebrated every June 20, UNHCR, the United Nations Agency for Refugees, launched a campaign to call for greater inclusion of refugees in health systems, schools and sports. .

Requirements to request refuge in Mexico?

According to the Government of Mexico, to request refugee status, the following requirements must be met:

Being a foreigner Being in Mexican territory (all family members who wish to apply for refuge must be in Mexican territory, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) cannot carry out actions if the people are in their country of origin). Express in writing your desire to request refuge. To submit the application, you can go to any of the COMAR offices.

On its website, the Government of Mexico clarifies that the procedure for recognition of refugee status before COMAR is not a means of migratory regularization, it is about obtaining international protection.

It is important to note that in the states where there is no COMAR presence, you can go to the offices of the National Institute of Migration (INM) to submit an application.

“It is important to emphasize that the INM cannot take action against any foreigner who expresses his desire to request refuge”, it is highlighted in said website.

jcp