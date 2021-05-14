How to request an extension to file taxes with the IRS in a simple way



If you live or work outside of the United States, but are a US citizen, then the IRS automatically gives you an additional two months to file your federal tax returns.

Have you already filed your tax return with the IRS? Remember that you have until this Monday, May 17 to do it, so it would be better if you were already busy with it. However, if you think that you will not have time to file your taxes on time, then you should know that it is still possible that they will give you an extension.

Remember that the IRS doesn’t care what your problem is, whether you’ve lost your tax documents or had a family emergency. Regardless of any of this, they are willing to give you more time to make your statement until October 15.

This means that you would have several months to review your return and make sure that you are taking advantage of all the tax benefits without rushing.

Take into account that the extension only applies to your filing of taxes, but not to pay them. This means you still have to pay your estimated taxes before May 17 or the IRS will charge you interest on the unpaid balance.

To request a time extension, you must submit an IRS Form 4868 electronically before the May 17 filing deadline.. Remember that you can do this for free using any of the Free File programs that are available on the IRS website.

Another option is to print the aforementioned form and send it to the IRS address in your state before the May 17 deadline..

If you cannot pay your taxes, the IRS will give you several options to reduce your debt. For example, you could qualify for an online payment plan or get an installment agreement that allows you to make small contributions over a period of time.

Note that if you already have a payment plan, you may still qualify to use a new online payment plan. When you do this, the IRS will review your current plan to consider making modifications to it.

If you are expecting to receive a refund, you will not have it until you file your return and the IRS processes it.

