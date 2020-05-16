This Friday, the internet joined forces to participate in a worrying cause that puts the spotlight on the offensive content that may appear in all music streaming applications how Spotify, Apple Music or Youtube. Specifically, this week’s controversy arose from the songs of a singer known as Johnny Escutia, which – among other things – explicitly promote gender-based violence against women.

This situation opened a very important dialogue in our community about what in Mexico is consumed as entertainment and the question arose: how can we report this content? What are our favorite applications doing to combat the appearance of this type of songs?

First, in case you are out of the house or do not know what happened, here it goes a short summary of what happened.

A user of Twitter detected in Spotify, Apple music and Youtube the songs of a rapper named Johnny Escutia what were they excessively violent, aggressive and offensive against women.

How offensive? Well, so as not to make his compositions very famous, imagine that he has titles like “Violala”, “Perra Mugrosa” or “Ciberputitas”. In his verses he describes – on countless occasions and in great detail – how to rape, kill, dismember and even skin women and girls. Yes, that’s how explicit and violent their songs are.

Hey what’s up @Spotify_LATAM hey and if instead of taking Safaera from @sanbenito you remove Johnny Escutia’s songs where he describes how to rape, torture, kill and dismember women and girls? Please. And besides he wants to kill @yuyacst I OPEN THREAD pic.twitter.com/9DxqozhMml – Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

Concern about these contents has led the internet to take action on the matter: How can we report these songs?

So you can report on Spotify

If you want to report a song on Spotify —Either Johnny Escutia’s or someone else that touches equally offensive topics— you have to follow the instructions on your devices. You can find them in detail HERE.

Being on any phone, it doesn’t matter if it’s iPhone or Android, you have to follow these simple steps:

In the playlist or in the artist’s profile, click on the three dots that are in the upper right corner.

In that menu you will find the option to Report abuse.

Select the corresponding topics and a form will be displayed.

Complete the form and click on Send.

Spotify does not guarantee that it will automatically remove the content, but they do say they will review the case. “We investigate each claim individually,” they explain in their business policies.

So you can report on YouTube

Unfortunately, in some cases of excessively offensive content, the audio is not enough and they also bring video – as happened in the songs of the controversial Johnny Escutia – that can also be reported in Youtube, through Google.

To report or report content on Youtube you have to follow these simple steps:

Get to the video you want to report. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Press the three dots that appear at the top of the video.

There is the option to Report (it is accompanied by a flag).

You will see many different options about the reasons for reporting and you choose the one that is most suitable. These are the options.

In this case, the staff of Youtube promises that “check the reported videos 24 hours a day, every day of the week” and that as soon as they receive the complaint, it will be reviewed.

So you can report on Apple Music

In the case of Apple music there are also options for report content that may be offensive or extremely explicit. In this application you can report any kind of content and not just the songs: you can point Full usernames, images, and playlists.

If you have Apple music you have to follow the next steps:

Go directly to the page of the user in question

Click on the button Plus (the one with the three dots).

Immediately the option of report a problem.

Regularly, all music streaming apps — not just Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube — have options for reporting content, but we chose these three because they’re the most popular.

Something that is important to note is that all these platforms, by allowing users to participate, are open to host songs as violent or offensive – as in the case of Johnny Escutia that has gone viral – so the community needs to be involved in reporting them. Once the report is received, the ball remains on the companies’ court so that we can review their actions in this type of situation.