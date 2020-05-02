Yes, the truth is that on many occasions it is enough to write after the message we have received for a conversation to flow correctly, but many other times this is not enough to be able to keep the order of the messages in a chat.

Surely on more than one occasion we have encountered certain problems for having a correct order in the responses of the messages. It is possible that one of the two interlocutors writes faster than the other and therefore, the conversation itself is altered and we do not know very well which messages of the same we refer to with each message sent or received.

If this is so in a chat between two people, it goes without saying that in WhatsApp groups this can become a authentic madness. To solve this and put a better order in our conversations, the messaging app offers different ways to reply to your WhatsApp messages.

How to reply to a WhatsApp message

There are different ways to respond to a message that we have received in one of our WhatsApp chats quickly and in order to maintain order in the conversation.

Swiping the message itself

Probably the fastest way to reply to a message on WhatsApp is by simply swiping over the message you want to reply to. That is, we locate the message that we want to respond and slide your finger over it to the right. Automatically, we will see how a kind of box appears with that message and the option to write our response.

Once we click on the send option, the selected message will appear on the chat screen and just below our response so that the message we refer to and the response to it can be perfectly seen. In this way, even if there are subsequent messages to which we want to respond, it will be possible to understand perfectly the message that we refer to at all times with our responses.

Long press on the message

Another way to respond to a WhatsApp message is to look for that message in the conversation and once we have found it, we tap on it with the finger and we keep the pulsation until selected.

Then, different icons will be shown at the top of the chat to be able to forward, delete, bookmark or reply to that message. Therefore, we select the option of reply and again the box with the selected message and the text field will appear so that we can write the response.

As in the previous case, when clicking on send message, we will see how the previously selected message appears on the chat screen and just below our response.

Respond WhatsApp privately in a group

Having a conversation in WhatsApp groups can be somewhat complicated, especially when there are many active members. In this case, within a group the function of answer WhatsApp messages, since it will allow us to understand much better the conversations and to which message each member sends a response.

The way to respond to messages in a WhatsApp group in which we have just mentioned in the individual chats. We can choose to swipe to the right on the message we want to reply to or hold on the message until it is selected and then choose the option Reply WhatsApp message.

Now, in group chats there is another very interesting option, that of being able reply to a message privately. That is, in addition to the possibility of replying to a message in the group, we can reply privately to the person who sent a message in that group without being seen by other members.

For this, what we have to do is look for the message to which we want to respond in the WhatsApp group and once we have found it, press on it in a sustained way until it is selected. Next, we tap on the menu button or More options and choose the option Reply privately.

This will open the chat with that person where the message of the group about which we want to make the response and the option to write our message will appear. In this way, we can respond to WhatsApp messages privately even if they have been sent in a group without the other members being able to view responses to certain messages.

Therefore, if we want to reply to a WhatsApp message sent in a group privately to the person who sent it, we can do it quickly and without having to mention or rewrite the message we refer to in the private chat with that contact.