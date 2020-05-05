The Bluetooth connection allows us link devices with devices and also with peripherals. In the iMac, without going any further, the mouse or the trackpad, as well as the keyboard, are connected via Bluetooth. In general it is a technology that works perfectly, but when it shows any failure it is quite difficult to know why it fails and how to fix it.

Diagnostic menu to the rescue

The options that we usually test when a Bluetooth device has a connection failure are, in general, turn it off and on again, restart the computer or disconnect and reconnect the device. When all this fails we will use slightly stronger systems: the Bluetooth diagnostic menu.

The first thing we have to do is make sure that in the menu bar we see the one that corresponds to Bluetooth. We will do it with these steps:

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Bluetooth.

We activate the option Show Bluetooth in the menu bar.

At a glance this menu allows us to connect the different linked devices, disconnect them, activate or deactivate the Bluetooth antenna itself or access the preferences panel. If we want to see more options we just have to hold the alt / option (⌥) key while clicking on the menu. When doing so, we will see additional information appear, such as the MAC address of the module and if the visible mode is activated. We are going to go one step further and access the diagnostic menu.

Hold Shift (⇧) + alt / option (⌥)

We click on the Bluetooth menu.

By doing so we will see that in the menu Debug option appears that offers us three options: Reset the Bluetooth module, Reset to factory settings on all connected Apple devices and Delete all devices. Before continuing, a note of the utmost importance for all of us who use a computer whose keyboard and mouse / trackpad connects via Bluetooth: it is important that we have a wired mouse or keyboard by hand to control the computer if something goes wrong with Bluetooth.

How we use the Diagnostic menu

The options are self explanatory, trying to solve some connection error we will first try to eliminate all the devices and reconnect them. If the error still continues, we will try to restore the factory settings on all connected Apple devices, in this case it is important that the device that gives connection errors is currently connected to the Mac so the computer can send you the command to reset settings.

Finally, the option to reset the Bluetooth module, which we will use as a last resort, allows us to completely reset the bluetooth connection of our Mac. After doing so, we must restart the Mac and reconnect peripheralsIt is important here to have a wired mouse or keyboard to continue interacting with the computer.

In 98% of the cases that I have seen in formations, these steps resolve any anomaly of connection with Bluetooth. It should be said that if the error persists, it is best to contact Apple (900 150 503) for a possible hardware repair. As with many components of our computer, we do not even remember that it is there until it does something strange and, although it is rare with Bluetooth connections, if we need to repair a connection we will have the necessary tools.

