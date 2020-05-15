It is a fact that more and more people are buying without problems online and different apps help for that, however, they can fail and we will tell you how to repair the Amazon Shopping application in the most effective way.

Coupled with the fact that the number of online shoppers is growing, this opens up many avenues for shopping apps for Android smart devices and iOS devices. Thus, one of the most popular and most used shopping apps among users of iOS devices is the Amazon Shopping application.

Similarly, this app already has the trust of millions of online customers around the world and is due to its popularity. For this reason, the developers of this app launch constant updates in order to guarantee the best performance of it.

However, there are some details, which cause the app to crash at random times where it is unused. In addition to network connection errors, other possible culprits are software problems, invalid settings, corrupted apps, and data corruption.

In this way, in this article you will be able to know what are the possible solutions that can solve this problem and thus be able to repair the Amazon Shopping application. Which does not charge or continues to have problems on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Repair Amazon Shopping app from iPhone 7 Plus

Before troubleshooting software problems on your iPhone 7 Plus, you should check and make sure that your smartphone is connected to the internet. In case you didn’t know, problems with network connections may be the reason Amazon Shopping and other online apps are not loading properly or are not working stably.

In this way, if your iPhone 7 Plus has an intermittent connection or you do not have an internet connection, what you have to do first is solve the connectivity problems of the same. Once you’ve fixed this, apps and various online services, including Amazon Shopping, should work properly again. If not, you should see the possible solutions we have for you on these lines.

1.- Clean Amazon Shopping and other apps in the background

The Amazon Shopping app can have bugs and errors like any other app. They always happen if you’ve left it open and running in the background for long periods of time. You should know that the apps in the background can get corrupted and when this happens, they won’t work in a stable way.

In order for you to solve it, you must clean the application as this can help enormously. For this reason, we tell you how you can clean Amazon Shopping and apps in the background on your iPhone 7 Plus.

First, you need to press the start button twice quickly. Doing this will open a new screen with a list of recently used apps that are not closed. Now, swipe your finger up in the Amazon Shopping app preview to clean or force close the app. You must do the same to clean the rest of the apps that are in the background.

Once you’re done deleting all the apps in the background, try restarting the Amazon Shopping app and see if it can already load properly and stop crashing. If the problem persists, you should continue trying the following solutions.

2.- You must partially restart or reset your mobile to repair Amazon Shopping application

Some small software bugs can cause applications to not work or become erratic as well. In this way and to ensure that it is not what is causing problems in the Amazon Shopping application, you must partially reset the software or restart your iPhone 7 Plus smartphone with these simple steps.

You must hold down the Power button for only a few seconds until the command called “Slide to turn off” appears. Now, you have to drag the off slide switch to the right so that you can turn off your mobile completely. After about 30 seconds, press the Power button again until the Apple logo appears.

In this way, a partial reset is the easiest solution, but it is very effective for various types of software problems between mobile devices. This option also helps to erase the internal memory of the device and update the system without affecting the saved data.

3.- You must update the Amazon Shopping app to the latest version

Installing the latest update or version of the app can also be important so that you can solve the problem if it is due to malicious software. As with iOS updates, updates to this app also contain bug fixes, security enhancements, and to keep the app free of malware.

First of all, press the Apple App Store icon from the home screen of your mobile. Now, from the main screen of the App Store, press the “Updates” icon at the bottom right of the screen. A list of applications with pending updates will appear.

Find the Amazon Shopping app in the list, and then tap the Update button next to the app. Doing this will install the pending update that the app has. If there are multiple updates available, just press the “Update all” button, located in the upper right corner of the screen. Doing so will update all applications simultaneously.

When your iPhone device finishes installing all pending app updates, it will automatically restart when done. Now, when the mobile device has completely restarted, open the Amazon Shopping app and check if it is already loaded and if it works correctly.

4.- Uninstall and reinstall Amazon Shopping on your mobile

If this problem persists after applying the above alternatives, it is possible that the application has been completely corrupted and therefore no longer works properly. This way, your only hope that the Amazon Shopping app will work again is to reinstall it completely. Which means you must remove the app from your iPhone first and this is what you should do then.

First, you must press and hold any icon on the home screen of your mobile and when they start to move, just touch the X that is in the corner of the icon. In this case, you must press the X on the Amazon Shopping icon. If you are asked to press the Delete action, just do it.

Now wait for the app to completely uninstall, restart your mobile device and then go to the Apple App Store. When you’re there, just search, download and install the Amazon Shopping app again. Before downloading the app, you may be asked for the password of your Apple ID, this to authorize and confirm the download and subsequent installation of the app.

After said app is installed, your iPhone will restart. When you have the device turned on again, check if the app problem is indeed gone and that it is working properly.

5.- You must reset all the settings of your iPhone 7 Plus

Invalid settings on your iPhone can also cause an app to malfunction. This may be the case after installing a software update that overrides the current settings on your device automatically. Since changes are applied automatically, determining which options or settings to revert would be a very long and tedious process.

To make things easy for you, try resetting all the settings on your iPhone 7 Plus. Doing this will erase the current settings from it and then restore the default settings. All this without affecting the data stored in the internal memory.

To do this, you must press the configuration app on the home screen. Now, press the “General” section. Scroll down until you find the Reset option. Then, find the section called “Reset all settings” among the options that are there. You may have to enter the password to continue, after that, confirm the reset of your mobile settings.

In this way, your mobile will begin to reset all the settings and then it will reset everything to its default values. You just have to restart your iPhone for all the changes to be saved and for the necessary functions to be enabled.

If none of the solutions we gave you above can solve the problem of repairing Amazon Shopping application and it still doesn’t load correctly or continues to have problems with your iPhone 7 Plus, you should contact the developer of the app in question to report the problem and obtain reliable recommendations.

Similarly, you can request more help from the Amazon Shopping help center. This so that you can have more advanced solutions and that the application works again without problems on your iPhone 7 Plus.

