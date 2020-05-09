Renting a car sometimes becomes a necessity when there is an important event in which you have to move or when you go to another place to carry out business activities. Read: Diario El País estimates that there are 730 thousand cases of coronavirus in Mexico

However, sometimes we are afraid to rent a car because of what can happen, whether it is possible to exceed the rental costs per day or an accident happens when you are using it, so it is important that you know your rights and obligations. as a customer in this service.

Renting a car should not be a nightmare. Photo: AGENCIA REFORMA.

When you want to rent a car you should plan well in advance so that you can compare car models, costs and promotions. You must select the type of vehicle that best suits your needs and thus avoid unnecessary expenses, taking into account the gasoline that each vehicle spends as well as the people who are going to travel with you.





For example, if you are traveling alone there is no need to spend on an SUV-type truck when you can have a small, saver sedan at a lower price.

And before accepting the service of a lessor, you must ensure that it has its membership contract registered with Profeco. You can consult this in the Public Registry of Adhesion Contracts at: https://rpca.profeco.gob.mx/.

When you go to rent the car you have to carefully review the car rental conditions and policies which explain the mechanisms and deadlines you have to cancel the operation or request any change in the place or time originally agreed for the provision of the service , without penalty for you.

These conditions also explain:

The causes of termination, cancellation and termination of the contract.

Conventional penalties to which you and the provider are equally credited for the breach of their contractual obligations.

The rights and obligations assumed by you and the lessor.

The mechanisms that the provider puts at your disposal to present any complaint, claim or disagreement, as well as the places and hours of attention.

Insurance included in the amount to be paid. In this you must be careful since if they offer you additional insurance, you should carefully review their cost, coverage and exclusions.

The leasing company must be quite clear regarding the cost of the service and report in detail:

Payment method and means.

Total amount to pay, including the number and amount of partial payments.

Interests.

Commissions and corresponding charges, including those set for prepayments or cancellation.

Break down the concepts, including Value Added Tax (VAT) as well as additional or extraordinary charges.

If you do it online, you should check:

That the page has a Privacy Notice.

Address of the lessor within the Mexican Republic and telephone numbers for clarifications and claims.

That the lessor uses some technical element to provide security and confidentiality to your data and transactions.

Prices, offers, promotions and their validity.

Terms and conditions, as well as forms of payment.

Before paying, ask the landlord to send you the contract, so that you are informed of your rights and obligations.

In the case of sure, the lessor has the obligation to offer you one, and this must cover the expenses in the event of an accident or damage to the vehicle and provide you with information regarding the cost, terms and conditions to make it effective.

If during the term of the contract the rental car suffers a vehicle accident, damage caused by fortuitous event or total theft, immediately notify the lessor and the competent authorities.

It is very important that before hiring you verify that the driver’s license of who will be the driver is valid. On the contrary not insurance can be made valid in the event of a claim, in addition to representing a road violation.

In the case of guarantees, if the lessor offers you the service with a guarantee, it must inform you of its terms and conditions, that is, its duration, validity, scope and coverage.

When the vehicle has some internal defect or problem that does not allow you to use it or does not provide you with safety conditions, you will have the right to have the supplier grant you another one with the same characteristics and specifications as the one you hired, as well as compensation or bonus, which may not be less than 20% of the price paid. If for these reasons you choose to cancel the contract, the supplier is obliged to refund the price paid and, where appropriate, pay you interest.

Also, do not forget to keep all the vouchers and documents generated at the time of contracting, including advertising, which may be useful in the event of a claim.

