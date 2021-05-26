How to remove your pet’s hair from clothes

Use a vacuum cleaner and gloves

Vacuum the furniture to collect all the hair you can. If you don’t have a handheld vacuum, you can use the accessories that traditional vacuum cleaners come with to collect hair or dust in small corners.

Another option is to clean fabric sofas or furniture with a damp rubber glove (such as those commonly used for house cleaning). Wet it with a little water and gently rub the fabric with the glove, since this way you can easily collect your pet’s hair. If the glove becomes hairy, rinse it again with water and continue cleaning.