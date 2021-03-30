How to remove the toughest stains from your car

With spring and warmer temperatures it will be more common to see those difficult and annoying stains on the body of our cars. How do I remove them?

March 29, 2021 (2:20 PM CET)

How to remove stubborn stains and bird droppings from your car. Photo: iStock

We are now in spring, which means that we have left the coldest environments behind and we welcome more pleasant temperatures. That also means that the presence of birds will increase, the rains… And, many times, if we have the car parked on the street, that will translate into more spots.

The bird droppings (especially pigeons), tree resin, or mud storms they will be more frequent in the coming weeks. The most obvious and the best recommendation is that, if you can, leave the car parked in a closed place. But we know that it is not always possible and that, in addition, we try to park under the trees so that they shelter us as much as possible from the direct rays of the sun.

Tips for cleaning difficult stains from the car.

However, that is where we are most likely to receive these stains in our vehicle. Some spots that, if they are not removed in time or removed incorrectly, they can damage the bodywork.

How to remove stubborn stains from the bodywork

As a general rule, you should keep in mind that the sooner you act, the sooner you remove the stains, the less likely it is to spoil the exterior image of our car. Resin from trees or acids in bird droppings can end up causing the sheet metal corrosion.

When it comes to cleaning up these complicated stains, always remember moisten the area well before trying to remove them so that the painting does not suffer too much. Use specific products (or a generic one, like a three in one) will help a lot; you can even be more proactive and apply a wax treatment to insulate the bodywork of this type of stains and so that its cleaning is much faster and more effective.

Tips for cleaning difficult stains from the car.

Have the right utensils It is also recommended: suitable sponges, microfiber balls or sheepskin gloves are usually really useful to wash these so annoying stains by hand.

Each item of dirt should have a few steps to follow when it comes to removing them from the body of our car. If you want to clean your vehicle more thoroughly, in this article Here are some useful tips to individually remove resin, bird droppings, mosquitoes, tar or mud.