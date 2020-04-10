Choosing a good keyboard for your Android mobile is a key aspect to be comfortable with the use of the phone, since it is normal that you use this element quite often. Most keyboards usually have a common function: the autocorrector, designed to make writing as easy as possible without misspellings.

Although its main objective is unbeatable, the work of the automatic text checker is not always useful. Surely, in some cases, their corrections have led you to send erroneous text messages, especially on WhatsApp, where writing is fast and you don’t stop to see what you have actually written until you check the text sent. To avoid these situations, it is best to disable the spell autocorrect in the app messaging. Go for it!

How to remove the text checker on WhatsApp

Activating the spelling autocorrect and predictive text is one of the 5 tricks that we recommend to write faster with the keyboard of your Android. However, those functions can automatically change the text you typed without you realizing it, so you end up sending something you didn’t intend.

This usually happens on WhatsApp, where fortunately you can delete the misspelled message sent to resend it in the correct way. However, you can avoid those unwanted revisions of the text checker by disabling this feature in the app. Step by step, we explain how remove the autocorrect so that your text messages on WhatsApp are not modified again automatically.

1st- Enter the app Adjustments from your mobile.

2nd- Access the section General Administration to be able to modify the keyboard settings. In our case (Samsung mobile), this is where the Language and text input are located, but this varies depending on the device.

3º- Within General Administration, click on Language and text input.

4º- Click on On-screen keyboard to see the list of keyboards installed on your mobile.

5th- Within the list, select Android keyboard (In our case it is Samsung to have a smartphone of this brand).

6º- So you access the keyboard configuration screen that you use on your mobile, included in WhatsApp. To continue with the autocorrect deactivation process, click on Smart typing.

7º- Find the option Automatic corrector and click on it.

8º- Inside Automatic Corrector, slide the button to the left so that the function is disabled. If you want to prevent the keyboard from showing you recommendations about the words to write, also deactivate predictive text from the Smart Typing menu.

By deactivating the automatic corrector on your mobile, you can forget about it also on WhatsApp, and not worry about it because I will correct those words that you had written as you wanted. The explained procedure may vary depending on the device you are using, but the key steps are similar: Settings> Language and text input> Android keyboard> Automatic corrector.

With this easy process, you can remove once and for all the text checker in WhatsApp, that function that you have had to mention on more than one occasion when you have sent a message with misspellings. When you want to enjoy their help again, you just have to re-enable the Automatic corrector function within your keyboard settings.

