How to remove the spiciness from chili peppers easily?



The spiciness of the chili peppers is concentrated in the veins, not in the seeds.

Photo: Stephen VanHove on Pixabay / Pixabay

While some people like chili peppers to be very hot, not all have the same taste and there are those who prefer to reduce the intensity. There are several ways to remove the heat from the chilies. Which in cooking terms is known as deflam.

Capsaicin is the substance that makes chili peppers sting and also one of the most researched for its beneficial effects on health. The chili has this substance as part of its protection mechanism against predators.

The spiciness of chili is not found in the seeds but in the placenta, what is popularly known as veins. Thus, The first step when looking for a chili not to be too hot is to devein it.

How to remove the heat from a chili

Method 1: with water, sugar and a little vinegar

The late chef, researcher and renowned promoter of traditional Mexican cuisine, Yuri de Gortari shared his secret a while ago to reduce the spiciness of chili peppers. For this procedure, only water, sugar and a little vinegar are required.

Wash and drain the chiles. You can wear gloves if you want to avoid getting your hands chilled. To devein the chiles, make a cut in the shape of a “T” without removing the stem. Then carefully remove the heart (seeds and veins).

Soak the chiles in slightly sugary water (2 tablespoons per half liter of water) and a little vinegar (half a cup). Soak the chiles in this mixture for at least 15 minutes; You can change the water three to four times the water to keep it deflowering.

Method 2: with lemon-lime soda

The cooks at epicurious point out that using lemon-lime soda to take the heat out of chilies really works. Turning a hot chili practically into a bell pepper.

You only need to soak your previously deveined chiles in lemon-lime soda for about an hour. Afterwards, the spice will be gone. Rinsing the chiles will completely remove the slight sweetness of the soda.

Method 3: in salted water

Once the chiles are deveined, place them in a container with enough water to cover them and add two and a half tablespoons of sea salt (for every ½ kilo of chiles). Let it soak for at least 15 minutes.

According to Mexican Archeology, the ultimate flavor of a certain type of chili is not in the veins, it is derived from the pericarp, which is located on the outside of the fruit.

–

It may interest you: