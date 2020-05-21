The nopales are part of the most representative ingredients of gastronomy in Mexico are cheap, satiating, versatile and a nutritional treasure. Learn to “heal” them and prepare them like traditional Mexican cooks

Without a doubt the nopal is one of the most popular and consumed foods in Mexico, although it is native to america It is a vegetable that today can be found on all continents, largely because in recent years it has become one of the most popular remedies how natural ally to lose weight and numerous healing benefits.

Between the great benefits of the nopal its recognized exceptional nutritional contribution which stands out for its high water content (between 90 and 92% of its composition) and it is also full of minerals among which stand out potassium, calcium, magnesium, sodium, it is also a good source of vitamins A, C, K, B1, B2, B3, B6 and chlorophyll, last and not least they provide a extraordinary fiber content.

The ways to enjoy the nutritional and medicinal wealth of the nopales are diverse, among the most famous are the popular roasted, steamed, raw nopales, in salad or in green juices and smoothies; what happens is that on many occasions when you are not so familiar with the vegetable you discover that they release a slimy substance which is part of its natural composition which is really slimy and it is not so pleasant. The good news is that there is a wonderful and simple technique to cure them and forget about this problem.

How to properly cure cactus plants?

This is the method which many recommend traditional mexican cooks, moms and grannies in Mexico:

Remove the thorns from the nopal stalksYou can also buy them clean.

Once clean you should break them into boxes or rectangles.

In a deep bowl add 1 cup of sea salt and add the nopales, mix until they absorb all the salt between 3-5 minutes.

Then put the nopales in a strainer and rinse in plenty of cold water as many times as necessary until you completely get rid of the salt. Drain and allow them to dry on absorbent paper.

The end result could be said to be nopales “al dente” in Mexico they are widely used for a fresh salad to which is added julienned onion, diced tomato, olive oil, lemon and crumbled fresh cheese, a real delight that is a great entrance for any food and the most healthy.

Brief summary of its unmatched benefits:

The nopales stand out for their high content of soluble fiber and thanks to this they are considered a wonderful ally of digestion, intestinal health and his satiating power helps lose weight.

Have hypoglycemic properties that helped to decrease high concentrations of blood glucose, are highly recommended as part of the diet of pre-diabetics and diabetics.

Strengthen the immune system alreadynaturally increase the production of antibodies, thanks to it they are conferred great antiviral qualities and they fight all kinds of diseases and infections caused by pathogens.

They are rich in antioxidants and this helps protect the body from oxidation and free radical attack.

Its content in amino acids and fiber prevent the formation of lipid plaques in the arteries and this completely favors the cardiovascular health and prevents heart disease.

Thanks to its calcium content they are a good ally for strengthen bones and prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

They are a great food to lose weight and speed up metabolism, they are low in calories, satiating and light.

They have purifying effects and thanks to this they are a good ally for combat fluid retention, increase urine output and thanks to this they are good for treat urinary tract and prostate problems.

