Fighting corrosion on a car body can be a simple task and does not require more investment if you follow this procedure correctly

Rust caused by the sun, humidity, and various factors, can be the worst enemy for the body of carsHowever, it does not have to become a bigger problem if you attend to it on time.

It should be noted that, if the rust in a car is very advanced, it will be best to take your car to a professionalIt could even require panel welding.

According to The Drive portal, fighting corrosion that is just beginning to form is something you can do on your own, however, you must take certain precautionary measures, as it is dangerous to work with materials such as inhalable solvents, bare metal, pieces paint and oxide fragments, which can come off, transport themselves in the air and cause damage to the eyes, that is why we suggest using the following objects for your safety.

SAFETY EQUIPMENT:

. Mechanical gloves to protect your hands

. Long-sleeved shirt to protect your arms.

. A respirator to prevent inhalation of fumes and harmful particles.

. Transparent googles to protect your eyes.

TOOLS:

As in all work you are going to require tools to remove rust from your car, and here we share the list of what you need to have on hand to carry out the task.

. Sander

. A hand scraper

. Polisher

. Painter’s tape

. Sandpaper on a selection of grains (i.e. 40, 320, and 1000)

. Various microfiber cloths

. Preparation solvent

. Primer (epoxy and lacquer)

. Paint the color of your car

. Clean coat

. Polish and wax

PROCESS:

1. Wash the area well, removing dirt and grime from the path.

2. Dry the area well to avoid moisture.

3. Use painter’s tape to mark the section of rust you want to remove.

4. Use a hand scraper to remove any paint chips or blisters to get rust underneath.

5. Using 40 grit sandpaper or the abrasive wheel, sand the area until bare metal is obtained.

6. Feather the edges of the paint with 120 grit sandpaper and finish with 220 grit for maximum smoothness.

7. Clean the area with a damp microfiber cloth.

8. Dry with a separate, dry microfiber cloth.

9. Apply prep solvent as recommended by the paint manufacturer.

10. Apply epoxy primer as directed and allow to dry.

11. Sand with 1000 grit wet sandpaper.

12. Wash the area with clean water and let dry.

13. Apply lacquer primer as indicated and let dry.

14. Sand with 320 grit sandpaper.

15. Apply the paint as directed.

16. Apply a clear coat as directed and allow to dry.

17. Wet sand with increasingly higher grit sandpaper, as directed.

18. Apply polishing compound using a polishing pad (or buffer), as directed.

19. Apply wax to finish and voila

Your car will be restored from rust and you will be able to live in peace knowing that you do not have corrosion that could progress.

