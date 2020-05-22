For some time now, the websites we visit ask us for permission to send us notifications. This can be interesting to keep up to date with the latest news from our favorite newspaper or blog. However, at some point you may have accidentally activated this option and started receiving notifications that don’t really interest you. Is there a way to disable Chrome notifications? We explain it to you below.

Turn off Chrome notifications from websites

Android offers a very complete management of notifications. In fact, it is the operating system itself that is responsible for managing them. Thus, the following method is easily applicable to other applications.

Go to Settings> Applications and then look for Chrome in the list.

Click on Chrome and access the Application information. You can also access this section by opening Chrome, accessing the settings and tapping on Notifications.

In this section you can select what notifications do you want to restrict. You can disable them all or specifically select some. In section Websites, you can activate or deactivate the notifications of each page individually.

Deactivate the notification activation question

If you don’t settle for turning off notifications and want to go one step further, you can completely block all requests. This way, you won’t accidentally trigger unwanted notifications.

Opens Chrome and access Setting. Once inside press Notifications. On this screen, swipe down until you reach the end. Then touch Notification settings in the app.

We just have to disable the option Notifications shown above. By doing this, the browser will block all notification activation requests and will not ask any more if we want to enable them.

With these two simple processes you can prevent notifications from reaching you and that the websites ask you to activate them.

