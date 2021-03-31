How to remove duplicate files on macOS

How to find duplicate files on Mac

Although detecting duplicate files on macOS may initially seem like an arduous and complete task, when using smart folders We will discover that it is not that complicated, and we will recover storage space quickly.

To do this, we click on Archive and click on the option New smart folder, which will be displayed in the drop-down menu that will appear. Now a new window will open. We click on the icon “+”, Located next to the Save option.

In the drop-down menu we select the option “Type”, and we select the type of file we want to search for (for example, images). We scroll through the different files to see the files we want to delete; yes, if we want to go a little faster, we can sort by name.