How to remove devices from your HBO account

IF you need to make room for new devices to watch HBO, follow these steps.

Many of us no longer watch mainstream television.. YouTube and especially streaming series and movie platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO have changed the rules of the game.

The fact of being able to see what you want, where you want and when you want is what makes these platforms so attractive and we are not going to deny it, who has not seen an episode of their favorite series in bed, on the way to work on the subway or while on the bus?

However, we may be users of –for example– HBO and we want to manage all our devices to remove all those that we do not use. Well, doing it is really simple.

How to remove devices from our HBO account

Although HBO may not be as popular as for example Netflix, we are not going to deny that its catalog is full of high quality content and for all audiences.

So if we have an active HBO account and we want to remove devices from it, we just have to follow these simple steps. Yes indeed, we will have to do it from the web in the desktop browser.

We access the official site of HBO and we log in with our accountWe enter to the My Account section, accessible where our name appears We select My devicesThe list of all our devices will appear, we select the one we want and press delete

But why do this? According to the HBO FAQs, We can only register up to five different devices for HBO.

This means that if we use the telephone, the computer, the tablet and a television for HBO, we will have already used four of the five devices that HBO allows us to register. So if we change mobile device or even smart TV, It is important to remember to remove the devices that we do not use to add the newest.

