How to remove coffee or tea stains from inside cups | Life

It does not matter how many times you wash them or put them in the dishwasher, or the quality of them. After some time of use, stains on the inside of porcelain cups are inevitable, although luckily they are easy to remove.

Open the kitchen cupboard and look inside your mugs, we are sure you will find more than one with dark brown stains inside. Do not feel bad about it, it is something totally normal that has nothing to do with its cleanliness.

The tannins of wine, the natural colorants of tea and coffee, are embedded in the porous surface of any cup, regardless of its material or its quality. These pigments are impregnated inside the cups little by little, until they become evident over the years.

Although you can continue to use the cups normally, there comes a time when it can be even unpleasant, since although they are really clean, the feeling they convey is that you are using an old and dirty cup. Luckily you don’t have to throw them away, There are a couple of very simple ways to remove stains from coffee or tea cups..

For this we need a lemon slice, baking soda and a cleaning cloth. The process is very simple, you just have to rub the inside of the cup with the lemon to impregnate the walls with its juice and then pour a little bicarbonate of soda to create a layer that covers the entire interior.

Sodium bicarbonate has a basic Ph that produces a chemical reaction when it comes in contact with the citric acid of the lemon that releases carbon dioxide, a natural cleaning agent that you have surely seen advertised as a claim in many industrial cleaning products.

Now you just have to let it dry for several minutes before removing the bicarbonate with a slightly damp cloth, this is important, since the bicarbonate granules resulting from the reaction serve as an abrasive to remove stains by friction.

Another alternative is to allow a mixture of very hot water to cool inside with a small jet of bleach. This method of removing stains from cups is also very effectiveAlthough we recommend it only when the natural method has not been able to completely eliminate the stains.