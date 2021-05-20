How to remove antinutrients from legumes



Antinutrients in beans can interfere with the absorption of calcium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc.

Photo: Piotr Arnoldes / Pexels

Antinutrients have the function of protecting plants from bacterial infections and from being ingested by insects. They are known as “antinutrients” because can block nutrient absorption and in some cases can cause negative side effects in who consumes them.

These compounds are found naturally in animals and in many foods of plant origin, but in greater amounts in legumes and whole grains. The effects on people depend on their metabolism as well as the way food is cooked and prepared.

There are different types of antinutrients, such as phytates, lectins, glucosinolates, oxalates, saponins, and tannins.

Effects of lectins in beans and other legumes

1. Lectins can interfere with the absorption of calcium, iron, phosphorus, and zinc.

2. Lectins in legumes can intoxicate you if they are consumed in their active state. The Harvard School of Public Health explains that there is a type of lectin called phytohemagglutinin that “can cause red blood cells to clump together. It can also cause nausea, vomiting, upset stomach and diarrhea.. The milder side effects include bloating and gas. “

3. Lectins can also affect the growth and action of the intestinal flora.

In legumes (beans, lentils, peanuts, soybeans) are also found phytates that can decrease the absorption of iron, zinc, magnesium and calcium; saponins; and tannins, which can decrease iron absorption.

How to reduce antinutrients in legumes

1. Soak them

Lectins are soluble in water and are generally found on the outer surface of a food. Soaking legumes in water for several hours, ideally overnight, can inactivate most lectins, it also reduces phytate and other antinutrients.

2. Boil for several hours

High temperatures can degrade antinutrients. For this reason, it is convenient to boil the beans for several hours; In 80 minutes, antinutrients can be reduced by 70% according to Healthline. Simmering the beans like in a slow cooker would not be recommended, as all of the lectins may not be removed.

Soaking legumes before boiling is a practical way to reduce antinutrients.

3. Germination

Other options for deactivating antinutrient compounds in beans is through germination. This reduces phytate and can slightly degrade lectins and protease inhibitors.

4. Fermentation

Legume fermentation can reduce phytates and lectins. The Journal Food Science publishes that fermentation of pre-soaked whole pinto beans resulted in an 88% reduction in phytate after 48 hours.

Harvard shares that mechanical removal of the outer shell of beans it can also remove the most lectins.

It would not be advisable to avoid antinutrients entirely. These compounds can also offer numerous health benefits to humansJill Joyce, a nutrition professor at Oklahoma State University, explains in The Conversation.

–

It may interest you: