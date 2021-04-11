How to remove a stuck SIM card from your mobile: free it without breaking anything

Find out how to remove a stuck SIM and you will never despair again

Don’t worry, you can be sure that you are not the only person who has suffered a moment of despair due to not being able to remove the SIM card from your mobile. Without a doubt, we are talking about one of the most horrible and desperate situations that can happen to anyone who has a smartphone in their possession. For this same reason, today we will explain how to remove a stuck SIM card from the mobile and free it without breaking anything.

The SIM card can jam due to being incorrectly placed, due to some material that remains in the tray, because a blow has deformed the tray or because the SIM or MicroSD has moved, among other reasons. Whatever the reason why your SIM card is stuck, here we will introduce you various solutions that could help you.

Use the special tool of your mobile

The easiest and correct way to remove a stuck SIM card is with the official tool that comes with your device. Sometimes these keys do not work with other models which could be the reason why you cannot unblock it. Did you try to remove the SIM with the tool and did not have a positive result? Then you will have to resort to other methods.

Use a paper clip or earring

If you are already tired of trying with the official tool that brought your mobile in its box, a good alternative could be a paper clip or a tendril. Why? Because these could be stiffer and therefore more effective in helping you unblock your SIM tray.

Of course, when you are going to use this technique you must do so very carefully to avoid opening or damaging the device. Do not think about applying this technique in a hurry and without care, because your mobile is the one that could be affected.

Open the device

An effective solution is to open the device to unblock the SIM. However, it is a technique that not just anyone can do it since you have to uncover the mobile, remove the screen and then place it as it was.

If you have no idea how to do it, don’t worry. Take it to a technical service center that is close to your home or leave the mobile in the hands of an expert. No matter what the reason is, don’t open your phone if you have no idea how the process is done!

What you should keep in mind is that removing a SIM tray can cost between 20 and 50 euros at any service center. It may even be necessary to change the tray for an identical one for it to work properly. As you must be imagining, this could be a definitive solution to your SIM problem.

Hit it gently

Did you try the clip, the official tool and don’t have anyone to help you uncover your phone? Then ** try a few small strokes using your hand **. If you are lucky, this could cause the tray to release and the SIM card to return to its correct position.

eye! Be very careful with the blows you give to your mobile. Try to make them as smooth as possible so that you avoid damaging any of its parts. On the other hand, we invite you to see this article that explains why you should not worry about charging your mobile’s microphone trying to find the SIM.

