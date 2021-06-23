How to remotely log out of Gmail on a lost or stolen device

Lost your mobile device? Here’s what you need to do to remotely log out of Gmail on all your logged in devices.

There are many situations that can generate chaos in our days and without a doubt, losing your mobile is one of them. With all the information that we currently store on these devices, it is a complete nightmare for someone without authorization to access it.

One of the most important data is your email information, in this case Gmail. Mainly because not only are your emails, but with it you can access your Google account (and all the services that compose it) and even to the sites where you registered with this profile.

If at any time you go through this situation, you can remain calm, as there are ways to protect your information Y log out of Gmail remotely without many complications. If you want to know how, join us to find out.

How to remove the Gmail service from your Google account

How to log out of Gmail remotely

Even if you have lost your mobile device, Google it allows you log out of Gmail and any of its services completely remotely. In this way, you will prevent people without your authorization from accessing your information.

The first thing is to enter your Gmail email in your browser of preference from a computer or mobile device.Once in your profile, click on your profile photo located in the upper right and then “Manage your Google account”Locate the section “Security> Manage devices> Your devices”.

At this point, you can view all the devices currently connected to your Google account (Gmail and all services). Now, select the device you want to log out of and press the icon with three vertical dots> Exit. Next, confirm the process .

Once you have completed this process, all the data from your Google account associated with that device will be deleted, so you will not be able to access your information from that computer.

Don’t worry if the device is off or offline, as Google will automatically log you out and disconnect your account as soon as it is connected. If on the contrary it is active, the process is immediate.

Tips to improve Google account security

Since we are talking about an issue as important as the security of your information and how to avoid that someone unknown can access your Google data when you lose your mobile, we want to share some extra tips.

These are some very simple but effective actions that will help you keep your information even more protected no matter what device you use or where you are.

Activate 2-Step Verification

Turn on 2-Step Verification for sign in to your google account it is one of the most effective methods to prevent your identity from being stolen. In addition, it is a very simple and free process.

This consists of receive a code via mobile phone that you must place when you log in (in addition to your username and password) in your account from any device.

To activate this function, it is very simple. You just have to go to your Google account and then go to “Security> Access to Google> Verification in two steps”. Click on this option and then choose “Begin”.

Next, it will ask you to enter your account as you normally would, it will open an alternate window to show the devices available to receive the code, when you agree, click on “Continue” Y “Add a backup option”, choose the method to receive the code (SMS or phone call), enter the code that you will receive on your mobile and finally click on “Activate”.

Methods to verify your identity

If you lose your account or it is blocked, you can recover it through the identity verification methods. There are two options, through your phone number and / or alternate email.

To do this, enter your Google account again and go to the section “Security> Ways to verify your identity”. There, simply enter the contact channels for recovery, either phone number or alternate email, confirm the steps and that’s it.

Monitor third-party access to your account

As we mentioned previously, on many occasions we use our Google account to login in external applications. But you have to check from time to time to check that everything is in order, either for reasons of comfort or necessity. For it:

Login to your account “Google> Security” and in the section “Third-party apps that can access your account” You can know the applications that have access to your account and manage the permissions they have, that is, you can revoke them if you no longer need them.

Now that you know how log out of Gmail remotely on your devices and different ways to protect your Gmail account and Google in general, you can have the peace of mind that your data will be much more secure and protected. And if you are looking for more details, remember that you can visit Google support to answer any questions.

