How to relocate an orchestra to reduce the risk of covid-19

The pandemic of covid-19 It has forced orchestras and other musical groups to cancel their shows for months for security reasons, for the public and the artists themselves.

But at least in classical music concerts, the spread of the coronavirus and others can be reduced. airborne pathogens taking some measures, such as repositioning the instruments, especially the wind instruments. This is what researchers from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City (USA) point out in the journal Science Advances.

Trumpets, flutes, clarinets and other wind instruments should go towards the edges of the stage, closer to the vents, to reduce the dispersion of aerosols

To carry out their study, the authors have carried out simulations of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and have quantified the microbial risk associated with aerosol concentrations in two concert halls in their city.

In this way they have found the air flow patterns in concert halls and have discovered strategies to decrease airborne disease transmission.

“It is possible to mitigate the accumulation of potentially infectious respiratory aerosols, first by modifying the ventilation (opening doors, windows, etc.) to improve air renewal; and second, moving the ‘super transmitters’ and ‘super spreaders’ as close as possible to those doors and windows or to the ventilation ducts through which the air comes out into the hall ”, one of the authors explains to SINC, Tony saad.

Higher aerosol emitters on the banks

According to the simulations, the percussion instruments, the harp and the piano should be moved from the back of the stage to areas closer to the center. Your interpreters can wear masks. However, trumpets, flutes, clarinets, and other wind instruments should go to the sidelines, closer to the stage vents.

Usual arrangement of an orchestra and repositioning of the wind instruments towards the vents. / Hayden A. Hedworth et al./Science Advances

This reorganization of the musicians, together with the opening of doors and a good ventilation and air conditioning system, allow reduce aerosol concentrations in the area where you breathe by a factor of 100, that is, to lower from between 0.01 and 1 particles per liter of air to less than 0.001 particles per liter, which significantly reduces the risk of infection.

It is important to understand the fluid dynamics in each particular scenario, although the general rule of thumb is to ventilate well by opening the doors and moving the largest aerosol emitters to the vents.

Saad stresses how important it is to understand fluid dynamics in each particular scenario, as room layout and ventilation systems vary, so it is recommended to perform specific analysis in each place, although the general rules remain the same: “Renew the air more by opening the doors and moving the largest emitters and spreaders [de aerosoles] towards the vents through which the air comes out ”.

What the authors have not analyzed is how these changes impact acoustics and sound quality for the audience. “We have tried to keep the instrument clusters close together, and we think that for a person sitting at home listening, the sound quality will not be affected”, Says Saad,“ however, for the performers on stage it can be different than what they are used to ”, and especially for the conductor.

Reference:

Hayden A. Hedworth, Mokbel Karam, Josh McConnell, James C. Sutherland, and Tony Saad. “Mitigation strategies for airborne disease transmission in orchestras using computational fluid dynamics”. Science Advances, 2021.

