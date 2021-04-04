How to relieve stomach pain

Ginger for indigestion

Ginger is popular for its many qualities, including relieving stomach pain. If you can, drink ginger tea or water with natural ginger infusion. What’s more, you should avoid ginger drinks, since these contain almost no ginger and have a lot of sugar.

If ginger doesn’t work, you could put on a heating pad on your stomach to get some more relief. Heat can increase blood flow to the surface of the skin. Thus, the heat could make stomach pain more tolerable and could relax the muscles. Place a heating pad or hot water bottle on your abdomen for about ten to twenty minutes to see if your pain improves.