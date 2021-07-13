How to reheat French fries in the air fryer so they are crispy and delicious | Life

Don’t throw away your leftover fries – if you know how to reheat them properly, they’ll be crispy and delicious. We tell you how to reheat french fries in the air fryer so that they are as good as freshly made.

French fries are one of the most popular dishes in the world. It is one of the favorite garnishes to accompany meats, fish, stews, hamburgers, sandwiches or sandwiches, and we can find them in any kitchen on the planet.

One of the problems with French fries is that, because they absorb a good part of the oil in which they are cooked, it is recommended to consume them in moderation, since they have a high caloric content.

But, Thanks to the air fryer, this problem has been solved. The fashionable appliance is capable of cooking French fries with just one tablespoon of oil, so that it is possible to enjoy a much healthier portion of potatoes.

As we explained a few weeks ago, potatoes cooked in the fryer without oil are much healthier, since the amount of fat is drastically reduced. With this cooking method, 100 grams of potatoes only provide 0.1 grams of fat, compared to the 14 grams that we find in the same portion if we fry them with oil.

If you already have an air fryer to cook without fat, know that the appliance also allows you to reheat the fries so that they are crisp and delicious.

Many people throw away their leftover potatoes because later they don’t like them when they are reheated. The problem is that they do not choose the right method to reheat them, because if done right they are almost as good as freshly made.

On previous occasions we have told you some effective methods to make them look good, but this time we are going to explain how to reheat french fries in the air fryer. It is very easy and the results are excellent, so take note.

The first thing you have to do is preheat your diet fryer (not doing it is one of the most frequent mistakes that can ruin the final result) in its preheating program, which generally lasts 3 minutes at 200ºC.

Once it is hot, put the potatoes in the basket. Try not to put too much, if you have many it is better to do it in several batches for better results. You don’t need to add oil.

Later Put the fryer at 180ºC and heat the potatoes for 3 to 6 minutes. Take out the basket and shake the potatoes from time to time so that the heat is distributed evenly. After this time, your potatoes will be perfect to eat.