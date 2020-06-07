To register or register with the ISSSTE, the main thing is to know what type of applicant you are, active worker, pensioner, extra-worker with voluntary continuation, or the compulsory regime.

Active workers: The entity or institution where you work must compulsorily register it with the ISSSTE and give you proof of completion of the process.

Pensioners: Pensioners must go to the Pensioners Branch, where they can register.

Alien workers in voluntary continuation: If after completing at least five years of services provided to any institution incorporated into the ISSSTE they do not have a pension, they can apply for voluntary continuation in insurance.

Mandatory regime: they have a period of sixty business days after they have unsubscribed to carry out the corresponding procedures.

Necessary requirements to register in the ISSSTE

It is important that all workers of government entities incorporated into ISSSTE verify that they are registered and that both the employee’s and employer’s contributions are being made correctly.

However, to register with the ISSSTE the procedure is quite simple, and what you should consider is having the documents required by the ISSSTE to be able to carry out the registration process. These documents are:

Last receipt of payment

Proof that shows the years of contribution

Proof of current address

Payment receipt for electrical services

Payment receipt for telephone services

Bank statement

Lease control

IFE credential

Valid passport

Professional ID

Due to the health emergency due to the coronavirus, it is highly recommended that you sign up virtually. For this, ISSSTE has a virtual office called Sinavid.

To register at Sinavid click here. You will enter a section where you can do the process, you just have to have your CURP on hand and enter it.

Subsequently, you will have to click on the Search option. When you do, the site will send you to the ‘Create an account’ section, a mandatory step to register. You will only have to register an alphanumeric user and password.

Remember that this User and Password will be essential every time you enter Sinavid to do any paperwork, so try to keep them in a safe place but close at hand.

According to Rastreador.mx, among the procedures you can do are:

Consult your medical file

Check your PENSIONISSSTE balance

Schedule a medical appointment.

Print payment stubs.

Affiliation certificates.

Labor data.

Affiliate relatives.

Address update.

Clinic to which the right holder remains attached.

Listing history in the ISSSTE.

Pension scheme.

Credit history.

Medical history.

How to make an online medical appointment at ISSSTE

Previously for request a medical appointment at the ISSSTE you had to stand in long lines. Now, make an appointment at ISSSTE it has become easier and more agile, and you can do it in person, by phone, via Internet with your computer or cell phone and at no cost.

All you need is to have your health care rights in force, and to have your CURP and RFC on hand or know.

You can schedule your appointment in person, by phone, or online. Photo: Reforma

First enter the page of the Government of Mexico, accessing www.gob.mx/issste

Once you enter the site, click on the Medical Appointment image;

Once you are there, just register your personal data like CURP, RFC and full name,

Once the portal verifies that you are an ISSSTE holder, a calendar will appear where you will have to select the date of your appointment.

Each of the business days on the calendar is highlighted in blue or red;

Reds are those who already have a full seat; the blue color represents the days with availability to attend you and at the bottom appear the hours in which they can attend you, it is only a matter of choosing one.

Once you schedule the appointment in the corresponding medical unit, wait for your confirmation key via text message on your cell phone.

The appointment can be scheduled from a desktop machine, laptop or from your cell phone. If you want to do it from your mobile phone, follow the same steps.

And remember that you can count on the ISSSTE Mobile application, downloading it to your iOS or Android device.

How to schedule an appointment at ISSSTE by phone

If you want to schedule your medical appointment at ISSSTE by phone, just call 4000 1000 in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area, and for the rest of the country (55) 4000 1000. Do not forget to dial the ten digits as they appear in this note, as this is required with the new telephone dialing.

How to schedule an appointment at ISSSTE in person

In the current context of Covid-19 Going to health units is NOT RECOMMENDED because there are risks of contagion. Therefore, you must make your appointment online or by phone, although there may be cases in which appointments are not granted in some units for the same reason, to avoid crowds of people in hospitals.

In normal situations, in order for your appointment to be scheduled, the applicant must go to the corresponding clinic in the morning. Go to the Archive area, where they will ask for your appointment card and personal data. You will have to wait 15-20 minutes for them to call you and start the application. This modality is not recommended at the moment, therefore, we invite you to do this procedure by internet or phone call.